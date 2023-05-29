MAG delivered drums to improve milk production and collection

PRODUCTION

In the San Andrés parish, small producers from the Silveria community received 35 milk cans, as part of the subsidized livestock technology packages delivered by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) in the territory, with the purpose of strengthening technical capacities and improve the quality of livestock production.

Ligia Villa, District Director of MAG Chimborazo together with the territorial technical team, delivered the drums to the association of agricultural producers “Los Silveritos”, which will be used to collect milk, and deliver to the milk collection center with the that count in the sector.

Producers benefit from a 50% subsidy provided by the State, to encourage and improve the production of small farmers.

In addition, the Livestock Strengthening School was inaugurated with producers of the organization, through which they will be trained in livestock practices, to improve production and good quality of milk, an activity that will be carried out with the help of the MAG territorial technicians.

Belisario Lliguay, a producer in the area, expressed his gratitude to the National Government and MAG, since these drums will help them to improve around 800 liters of milk collected by the 25 members of the community, which represents significant economic support for them. your families.

On the other hand, “Doña Aurora”, a member of the Association of collectors, mentioned that production has improved since the training and assistance of the technicians and that, with the change of plastic drums for stainless steel drums, a milk of quality to the collection center, which has a commercial agreement with the company Parmalat, which benefits the members.