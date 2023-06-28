MAG increases quantity of certified corn seed – Diario La Página

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG) has increased the amount of certified corn seed contained in each agricultural package delivered to small producers of basic grains.

For the present harvest, which has already been sown in the west, center and currently in the paracentral zone, an increase from 22 to 25 pounds of improved H-59 seed for each agricultural package, with which the MAG expects to obtain a harvest higher than the reached last year, which was around 22,700,000 quintals and which was a record, according to the statistics of the governing institution of agricultural policy.

To achieve greater production in the 2023/2024 harvest of this basic grain in the diet of Salvadorans, the delivery of around 600,000 agricultural packages will also contribute a lot, which will once again be distributed by the Government of President Nayib Bukele, to guarantee the supply of consumption internal.

In addition, each package contains a quintal of granulated fertilizer formula 15-15-15 and a liter of foliar fertilizer, both to improve the absorption of nutrients by the plant, as well as a seed treater that guarantees 100% germination. and technical advice on good agricultural practices, with the purpose of improving the yield per apple and the profitability of the crop.

Additionally, the Government has five sales rooms at the San Andrés Experimental Station, Ahuachapán, Nueva Concepción, San Vicente and Usulután, where it sells various kinds of chemical fertilizers at preferential prices that in most cases are lower than those of the market. .

Technical advice is provided by specialists from the National Center for Agricultural and Forestry Technology (CENTA), the Salvadoran Institute for Agrarian Transformation (ISTA) and students from the National School of Agriculture (ENA).

The delivery of the agricultural baskets continues this week in the departments of the paracentral zone and Usulután, to soon conclude in the other three departments of the eastern zone, which is the last to be planted, because it is where the rainy season is established normally between August and september.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

