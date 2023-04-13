Home News MAG strengthens non-traditional livestock items through a project with the European Union
News





Asuncion, National Radio.-The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, achieved important achievements to strengthen non-traditional livestock items with the cooperation of the European Union.

On this Wednesday, the Vice Ministry of Livestock, presented the main achievements of the PROCADENAS project for the strengthening of non-traditional livestock items, developed with the cooperation of the European Union.

This Technical Assistance Project for the Strengthening of the Regulatory, Institutional and Sanitary Framework of Sustainable Livestock Production (PROCADENAS) was implemented since 2019 through the MAG/Vice Ministry of Livestock

It boosted the non-traditional value chains of the livestock sector such as dairy, pig, poultry, beekeeping, sheep, goat and aquaculture by strengthening the technical capacities of MAG/VMG and SENACSA ​​officials, said Minister Moisés Santiago Bertoni.

He highlighted that in 4 years of execution, thousands of small and medium producers received training to diversify production on their rural farms and, thus, increase their economic income.

