MAG trains Chunchi students

MAG trains Chunchi students

20 students from the Gonzol Educational Unit, from the Chunchi canton, were trained in sustainable production in the Peasant Family Agriculture Learning Communities (AFC), promoted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAG).

The trained students correspond to the first year of high school and the second class of students of the Educational Unit, who culminate this learning cycle, which is executed by this State Portfolio for the strengthening of capacities in the territory.

Ligia Villa, District Director of the MAG in Chimborazo, pointed out that the objective is to promote technical capacities for proper management of agricultural activity and motivate rural youth to be development managers in their localities, through sustainable production.

The young people participated for six months in this theoretical-practical training, dictated by the territorial technicians of the MAG, learning through twelve modules various topics of organic production, bio-inputs, management and animal health, focused on good agricultural and livestock practices. David López, one of the students trained, considered that the training was important.

