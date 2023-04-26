Magazzino Italian Art: the paradise of Arte Povera, in New York – World

Visit to the Italian Art Warehouse in the Hudson River Valley | Photo: © Arlette Sarkissians for ARTE.it

– A little over an hour from the center of Manhattan, following the Taconic State Parkway, a scenic route between the Hudson River and the state borders of Connecticut and Massachusetts, we arrive near the village of Cold Springs where – unexpectedly – we he comes across a piece of Italy that rises in the state of New York.

Let’s talk about Italian Art Warehouse, the only American museum (so its founders proudly affirm) entirely dedicated to Italian art. A project more than a simple foundation born from the love of two collectors, lovers and art lovers – Nancy Olnick and Giorgio Spanu – who in this “middle of nowhere” have given space to their passion, that for Art Poor, the artistic avant-garde imagined by Germano Celant at the end of the 60s of the twentieth century which aimed to “reduce to the minimum terms, in impoverishing the signs, to reduce them to their archetypes” in open controversy with traditional art, of which he rejected techniques and supports to make use of “poor” materials such as earth, wood, iron, fabrics, plastic, scraps to create works and installations and give life to a new language capable of expressing the themes and feelings of a society, the western one , in full ferment and transformation.

Magazzino Arte Italiana opened its doors in 2017, creating a new cultural center of over 1800 square meters immersed in the heart of the Hudson Valley where visitors can interact, observe and contemplate the relationship between post-war and contemporary Italian art and in continuity in the spirit of its co-founders and Arte Povera itself, the New York museum promotes the idea that art should be in the public domain and that viewers and the community they belong to cooperate in supporting the foundation. So admission is free, but donations are welcome.

So alongside the collection of works on display and the temporary exhibitions that stage the most important Italian artists from the end of the 1950s to today and which include – only by way of example – Boetti, Blacksmith, Kounellis, Paulines, Graze them and a lively cultural program made up of appointments, meetings and film screenings, but also of small Sardinian donkeys lounging happily near the exhibition spaces, Magazzino Arte Italiana is an interesting example of a foundation for the arts that aims to be a meeting point between the ‘Italy and the United States, a beacon for culture that illuminates and carries a bit of our country and crosses borders and oceans to reach the other side of the Atlantic intact.

Italian Art Warehouse

2700 Route 9

Cold Spring NY 10516

https://www.magazzino.art

Tel. +1 (845) 666-7202

Mail: [email protected]

Open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 to 17

Free admission