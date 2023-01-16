Due to the heavy rains in the department with the situation of the tributaries, relief agencies are on high alert in the face of the flood.

Anguish, that’s what the inhabitants of the city of Los Puentes feel due to the evident increase in the water level of the imposing Magdalena River. Well, for these days winter has struck Tolima and other regions of the center of the country. However, the alarms are set in the analysis of the level of the rivers and streams that represent danger since floods can be generated.

“This morning we woke up with 7.52 meters above the maximum level and when we reached 8 meters we declared a yellow alert,” said Mayor Richard Cardoso.

For its part, the civil defense reported 7.50 meters and the maximum level of the flow is 8 meters, which causes an alert in the community, in addition to precisely affecting the rise that is experienced at this time, thus leaving negative implications in the economy of the fishermen.

The municipal Risk Management Committee with the Mayor’s Office announced that it is pertinent and necessary to constantly monitor the river in the mornings and afternoons, taking into account any emergency that families have to be evacuated.

“The Magdalena River is a slow and invasive growth and fortunately it would not destroy the municipality, it would give adequate time to reach the evacuation of the community,” said Richard Cardoso.

On the other hand, it should be noted that in the event of an emergency, more than 10 neighborhoods and around 150 families could be affected.