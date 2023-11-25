Magical nature! “Subject 3” dance battle is now the turn of young people in Taiwan_Guangming.com

“Douyin Dance Craze Sweeps Taiwan: How Popular Culture is Reshaping the Island”

The silky “Subject 3” dance steps, paired with Yixiaojianghu DJ version of the music, have become one of the most popular dances on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. This trend has quickly made its way to Taiwan, where many young people are now competing on social media to showcase their “Subject 3” dance skills. The dance, which originated from Guangxi and was originally part of the driving school examination in the region, has become a viral sensation across different demographics.

The widespread popularity of this dance reflects a larger trend of mainland Chinese popular culture influencing Taiwanese society. Decades ago, Taiwanese people regarded mainland Chinese artists and filmmakers as idols, but now the influence has expanded to social media trends and popular dances.

According to a recent media literacy survey, the most commonly used information platform for 50.7% of Taiwanese teenagers is Douyin. The platform, which is known for its wide range of content including music, dance, short plays, comedy, and more, has become a staple in the lives of many Taiwanese youth. Even classroom teaching materials, such as mathematics lessons and singing English songs, are being shared and viewed on the platform.

The popularity of Douyin in Taiwan can be attributed to the close cultural and linguistic ties between the two regions. This has led students to use the platform not only for entertainment but also as a reference for talent performances and for staying updated with current affairs topics.

However, the growing influence of mainland Chinese popular culture has sparked a debate in Taiwan. While some see Douyin as a platform for self-expression and emotional resonance, others are concerned about the potential impact on the island’s own popular culture industry, which many believe has lost its former vitality. Despite efforts by the Taiwan authorities to regulate and restrict mainland applications, the cultural connections between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait remain strong.

As the “Subject 3” dance continues to gain popularity and influence in Taiwan, it reflects the deep ties and shared cultural experiences between the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

