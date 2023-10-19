Home » Magistrate Vallenato asks to be investigated and ordered the investigation against Gnecco to be archived
Magistrate Vallenato asks to be investigated and ordered the investigation against Gnecco to be archived

After Caracol News and Raya Magazine reveal alleged leaks within an investigation against the Senator José Alfredo Gneccothis Wednesday, October 18, Judge Francisco Farfán ordered the proceedings against him to be unarchived.

By order of October 18, 2023, the Office ordered the Secretary of the Chamber to immediately and urgently proceed to unarchive the proceedings, since through ruling AEI0036-2022 of February 24, 2022, this Court had issued restraining order in favor of Gnecco Zuleta, ordering the filing of the proceedings, based on the provisions of article 327 of Law 600 of 2000“, reads the two-page document from the Vallenato magistrate Francisco Farfan.

