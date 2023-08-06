MAGNA GRAECIA FILM FESTIVAL 20 – The awards

The twentieth edition of the Magna Graecia Film Festival, the festival of first and second works, directed by Gianvito Casadonte, which was held in Catanzaro from 29 July to 5 August 2023, has concluded. A rich parterre of directors, actresses and actors, producers national and international, who paraded on the stage of the festival. To present the festival, Carolina Di Domenico, assisted by Pierluigi Ferrantini. Godmother of this edition is the actress Ivana Lotito.

Guest of honor was the Oscar-winning American actress Susan Sarandon, who received the Golden Column for Lifetime Achievement created by the Brand Gb Spadafora, the Calabria Film Commission Award and was the protagonist of a masterclass, moderated by journalist Silvia Bizio. Among the guests of the festival the actor Darko Peric, Marescotti Ruspoli and Carlotta Gamba – director and actress of Amusia, Marta Savino and Claudia Gusmano – director and actress of Primadonna, the journalist and director Leonardo Metalli, the screenwriter Emanuele Milasi, the directors Fabio Mollo, Valerio Ciriaci and Claudio Cavilotti.

In addition to Susan Sarandon, the Golden Column for Lifetime Achievement was awarded to: the entrepreneur Bruno Ceretto, the actor Matteo Paolillo, the founder of Eataly Oscar Farinetti, the journalist and writer Laura Delli Colli, the singer Levante, the director Giovanni Veronesi, the journalist Sandro Donato Grosso, the actress and writer Rocío Muñoz Morales, the director Daniele Ciprì, the director Maurizio Nichetti, who received the Audi Zentrum Golden Column, the journalist Giancarla Rondinelli, the actor and director Sergio Castellitto, the producer Agostino Saccà and the entrepreneur Luigi Pio Scordamaglia.

The Sails of Success of the Megna Jewelery were also delivered to the singer gIANMARIA and the actress Federica Pagliaroli.

On the stage of the Magna Graecia Film Festival also the masterclasses organized by the Calabria Film Commission and visible for free on the MyMovies platform. From Susan Sarandon to Sergio Castellitto, from Maurizio Nichetti to Riccardo Scamarcio, the big names in cinema have told their stories of cinema from an artistic, professional and industrial point of view. An effective way, entrusted to professionals of the sector, to create culture and offer opportunities for debate for the growth of the territory.

Three competitions of the festival, with three prestigious juries.

The Jury of the Italian Competition, made up of the President of the Jury, the actor Marco D’Amore and the actress Sveva Alviti and the Rai Fiction producer Ivan Carlei, awarded:

Best Debut Film – Web Genesys Golden Column

Prima donna by Marta Savina

With the following motivation: Primadonna is a direct and sincere film. it tells a difficult story without frills and is capable of making the viewer experience the struggle that the protagonist is experiencing, hoping with her for a final revenge. starting from a judicial news story that took place in Sicily in the 1960s, Marta Savina’s film manages to talk about the present. Of all those places in the world where the weak are overwhelmed by the violence of the powerful, where the laws of men are imposed beyond the reasons of law. In doing so, Primadonna restores the hope that by fighting against the abuses, justice can still be found on Earth.

Best Director

Andrea Magnani’s long run

With the following motivation: Ken Loach said that ‘the duty of a director is to give importance to the soul of the spectator’. Andrea Magnani fully fulfills this task, directing a film which, through the unraveling of the story and the narration of the characters, aims precisely to strike the soul of the beholder. His is a shrewd and imaginative direction that gives the story a surreal setting, while narrating a life of constraint lived inside the narrow cells of a prison. His ‘Lunga Corsa’ is a breathless song of freedom, tireless up to the vision of a sea that is the possibility of a future and a dream of the future.

Best Screenplay

Marta Savina for Primadonna

With the following motivation: Telling a story is a complex journey, even more so when the story draws on reality and sets itself the goal of narrating events that have upset lives and profoundly changed the course of events. Marta Savina’s writing is clear, dry, aware of the responsibility one assumes when one tells the life of others. The screenplay is well designed and is striking for the lucidity with which the events follow one another and for the sincerity of the dialogues. At the basis of a good film there is always a writing process that knows how to dose given emotions and circumstances, peaks of happiness and sudden falls, disappointments and unexpected joys. So it is said, so did Marta Savina!

Best Actor

Paolo Pierobon for The Hunt

With the following motivation: One of the rarest qualities of an actor is that of knowing how to hide the most intimate nature of one’s character until suddenly revealing it to the public, disorienting and amazing. Paolo Pierobon in Marco Bocci’s ‘The Hunt’ initially outlines the profile of a humble, introverted human being, crushed by life and events, capable, however, incredibly of proving to be ruthless, cynical and violent. Pierobon administers the role with meticulousness and care, dragging the spectator into the darkest caverns of the character’s soul, working with measure the controversial psychology of a man cornered by life showing the duplicity of his character manages to be both victim and executioner, father killer, angel and demon.

Best Actress

Claudia Gusmano for Primadonna

With the following motivation: Lia is a young girl, full of hope and dreams. In her eyes he has the light-heartedness of youth who imagine the life to come and plan the future. Lia has Claudia Gusmano’s eyes, clear eyes full of desires that change, however, suddenly, in the aftermath of the violence she suffered. Claudia casts a shadow on Lia’s face, suddenly snatching her from the serenity of her existence and making her suddenly become an adult. The measure with which Claudia Gusmano manages her character’s journey is admirable: Lia’s pain, courage and determination are evidently the same feelings that Claudia experiences on her skin, giving the audience an interpretation that remains imprinted in the mind and in the heart of the beholder.

Popular Jury Award

prima donna

Special mention

to the cast of The First Rule by Massimiliano d’Epiro

With the following motivation: What struck us about this film, in addition to the theme treated with great sensitivity, was the interpretation of its actors. We have seen a lot of heart, commitment and great teamwork, fundamental elements for this very complex work. We believe it is important to support and support these guys with the hope that one day they can make their dream come true.

The Jury of the Documentary Competition, made up of the President of the Jury, the director Daniele Ciprì, the director and actor Claudio Casazza and the actress and director Susy Laude, awarded:

Best Documentary

The shyness of Valentina Bertani’s hair

With the following motivation: “The shyness of the hair” is an original and poetic portrait of identical twins, but different in all respects. Between obsession with sex, anger, reconciliations, unpleasantness and a sense of inadequacy, Valentina Bertani, in her feature film debut, makes us feel the swarming of fiction within reality, hers is a discreet but at the same time powerful gaze: paraphrasing the title gives us back the life of Joshua and Benji with shyness, but also with that decision and naturalness of someone who has been making cinema for many years. “Shyness of hair” becomes a means for the protagonists to reflect on themselves and their limits, on their dreams and fears, and thus allows the viewer to enter their weird lives and empathize with them without ever asking too many questions about their disability .

Documentary Special Mention

Oh ruin! Short essay on the unfinished by Domenico Lagano

With the following motivation: In addition to being a well written and well filmed essay, “Oh ruin!” it is a small jewel of poetic narrative, with a great dialectical ability to describe what the eye is limited to judging. It teaches to see beyond appearances, going deep and discovering how much the land of Calabria is linked to tradition and family, where the architecture of the unfinished represents a scar for those who stayed and for those who left.

The Jury of the International Competition, composed of the President of the Jury, the producer Enzo Sisti, the singer and actress Angela Baraldi, the musician Carlo Siliotto, awarded:

Best International First and Second Film Award

The Quiet Girl by Colm Barrett

With the following motivation: We have been conquered by the touch, the delicacy, the elegance, the lightness and the wisdom of the director who, through the story of a small rural microcosm, manages to touch very deep chords and to tell the whole of humanity. It is above all with the heart that we have taken our unanimous decision.

Special Mention First and Second International Works

Plan 75 di Chie Hayakawa

With the following motivation: For the originality and construction of a story almost on the edge of science fiction. A question that concerns us all. The photography, music and all other technical contributions are excellent. The interpretation of the talented Chieko Baishô is wonderful and intense.

The Calabria Film Commission, with its President Anton Giulio Grande awarded the actress Susan Sarandon, the director Mattero Garrone, the actor Riccardo Scamarcio and the actor and director Marco Bocci. On the stage of the Magna Graecia Film Festival also the masterclasses organized by the Calabria Film Commission and visible for free on the MyMovies platform. From Susan Sarandon to Sergio Castellitto, from Maurizio Nichetti to Riccardo Scamarcio, the big names in cinema have told their stories of cinema from an artistic, professional and industrial point of view. An effective way, entrusted to professionals of the sector, to create culture and offer opportunities for debate for the growth of the territory.

At its first edition, the Magna Graecia Food Feast delivered four awards:

Reggio Calabria Bergamot Protection Consortium Award to Rocío Muñoz Morales

Consortium Award for the Protection of Clementines of Calabria to Ivana Lotito

Consortium for the Protection of the Red Onion of Tropea Calabria Igp Award to Sergio Castellitto

Magna Graecia Food Feast Nostrum Bio in Pilar Fogliati and Levante

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

