Magnificence on a scale of 1:12 in Starhemberg Castle in The Hague

An imperial room from the time of Maria Theresa, a hall of mirrors for concerts and an elegant study: Starhemberg Castle in Haag am Hausruck has rooms that put many a royal residence in the shade. We owe this to Brigitte Zurucker-Burda from Peuerbach: the artist is exhibiting her 58 miniatures in the Hague local history museum, which show rooms and scenes from different eras.

“All rooms originate from my imagination – in everyday life, an object or an experience gives me the idea for a new miniature. I then have a very precise picture in my head of how it should look,” says the retired teacher. Some of the miniatures are correspondingly fantastic – such as the “Crystal Palace of the Ice Queen” or the “Alchemist’s Cellar”. However, many of the rooms depict scenes from history – in these cases, Zurucker-Burda meticulously researches the correct furnishings. For example, the Egyptian burial chamber contains everything a pharaoh needs for the journey to the afterlife.

The first miniature was created when the artist wanted to use heirlooms from her grandmother’s sewing kit: old satin ribbons became lengths of fabric in a ladies’ tailor’s shop in the late 19th century. “Actually, I wasn’t very receptive to such things. But when the first miniature was finished, I fell in love immediately,” says Zurucker-Burda.

The detailed “alchemist’s cellar”

The artist wants her works to be understood as three-dimensional still lifes: “I want to capture a single moment – as if someone had simply dropped everything and only briefly left the space represented by the miniature,” says Zurucker-Burda. In the meantime she has completed 58 miniatures with a wide variety of motifs. “Next year, the Hague Local History Museum will celebrate its 60th anniversary. I want to have my 60th miniature ready to go with it,” says Zurucker-Burda, who is also the chairwoman of the “Pramtaler Museumsweg” association.

You can see the Miniaturenstube in Starhemberg Castle during the opening hours of the Hague Local History Museum, i.e. on Sundays and public holidays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The special exhibition “Our fire brigades – historical insights” on the development of voluntary fire brigades in the region can also be visited there.

Group and special tours are also possible outside of opening hours after registering with museum director Johann Wiesinger, by phone on 0664/9565624 or by email to info@haager-heimatmuseum.at.

Author

Valentin Bayer

Editor Upper Austria

Valentin Bayer

