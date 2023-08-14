Magnifier to works to drinking water and sanitation projects

The study, carried out by the Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector, focused on evaluating the results of the implementation of the policy for the PND 2018-2022. In the studies, works suspended and with high designated resources, the construction of the master plan of aqueduct phase II of the municipality of Pitalito appears.

By: Andrea Ramirez.

The problem in the drinking water service in Colombia is still present in many parts of the country, and according to a sectoral study by the Comptroller General of the Republic, for which data delivered to the control body by the Ministry of Housing, Ciudad and Territory on the Water Quality Risk Index (IRCA) 2020, a total of 70 municipalities are part of the high risk category and 8 more are found as critical cases as they are classified as sanitary unfeasible.

This is a sectoral study carried out by the Directorate of Sectoral Studies of the Delegate Comptroller for the Housing and Basic Sanitation Sector, with the aim of “evaluating the coverage, quality and continuity of the public water service in urban and rural areas of the territory national”.

It was found that, despite a significant allocation of resources during the period 2018-2022, it was not possible to satisfy the urgent and vital basic need for the provision of drinking water.

The study focused on analyzing the public drinking water service and evaluating it mainly from the parameters of coverage, quality and continuity at an urban and rural level in the national territory, in order to know if public policy contributes to solving the problem raised. In this way, it focused on evaluating the results of the implementation of this policy in accordance with the provisions of the National Development Plan (PND) 2018 – 2022, analyzing the progress in the fulfillment of the tasks and goals that were established. they raised in it.

It was found that some of the proposed goals, despite being met, could have been more ambitious, since they contribute little to solving the problem, likewise, that the resources allocated to projects related to drinking water by the National government are prioritized. with criteria that do not take into account the deficit at the departmental level, among other relevant aspects for decision-making.

There was a relevant allocation of financial resources for aqueduct projects for more than $4 trillion and, nevertheless, the management deployed to expand the coverage of the public aqueduct service did not even contribute to benefiting a population greater than demographic growth.

For the Comptroller, it is clear that “Colombia has a problem in the public drinking water service, represented by the low levels of coverage in the urban area and especially in the rural area, the urban-rural gap that is above 20% , the high levels of risk in the quality of water for human consumption, and the problems in continuity in the provision of the service that occur in many parts of the country”.

Resources allocated to projects related to drinking water by the National Government are prioritized with criteria that do not take into account the deficit at the departmental level.

How are we doing in water quality?

It was also verified the contribution of this public policy to the fulfillment of the respective Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) as an international commitment of Colombia, and the progress in reducing the deficit in access to urban and rural drinking water.

When analyzing compliance with the Health and Well-being SDG, the most recent results of the “Quality Risk Index for Human Consumption (IRCA) for the urban and rural sectors in 2020 were verified.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory to the CGR, more than 570 municipalities were placed in the “no risk” category, a situation that would contribute to some extent to compliance with the SDG.

However, this would not allow us to affirm that the policy is contributing to the fulfillment of this Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), since, due to the significant variations in the figures reported during the last two years of the four-year period, there are gaps in the achievement of information, a situation that does not make it possible to accurately establish the true degree of progress in improving the quality of water for human consumption, this being a fundamental point of SDG 3 Health and Well-being.

It is worth noting that the taking of samples to obtain data from the Water Quality Risk Index (IRCA) in 2020 was affected by different factors, including the COVID 19 pandemic, which caused that, in having 35 municipalities without information in 2019, has gone from 177 in 2020, which has the consequence that the statistical risk data does not allow us to see if there is an advance in the reality of the quality of water for human consumption in the country.

In terms of water quality, measured through the Risk Index of Water Quality for Human Consumption (IRCA), the data is not conclusive regarding the progress that has been made during the four-year period, due to the impact that the Covid – 19, which generated a significant change in the statistics, warns the Comptroller’s study.

Eight municipalities obtained an IRCA (2020) higher than 80.1, which is why they are classified in the Sanitarily Unviable category:

-Clemencia (Antioquia) 81.6

-San Juan Nepomuceno (Bolívar) 100.0

San Sebastian (Cauca) 88.9

-Gamarra (Cesar) 83.8

-Francisco Pizarro (Nariño) 87.1

-Sucre (Santander) 97,0

-Sugar (Sugar) 84.4

-Villarrica (Tolima) 8.2

Aqueduct projects suspended and with more resources allocated

For this Sector Study, based on the information contained in the Basic Water and Sanitation Management Information System (SIGEVAS), the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory submitted to the CGR the report on the aqueduct projects for the years 2018 to 2021, where a total of 416 are registered, for a value that adds up to $4,244,465,526,794-

These projects are in different stages from conception to execution. According to the report, 192 are active and there are 57 in a state of suspension.

Among those suspended projects there are 5 with the highest resources allocated (a total of $131,568,972,794) and that are at risk. They are the following:

-Valle Del Cauca (Cali), formulation of the aqueduct and sewerage master plan. Value: $30,599,423,894

–Santander (Vélez), master plan for aqueduct and sewerage municipal head of velez. Value: $29,523,483,786

Choco (Istmina), optimization and expansion of the aqueduct system of the municipality of Istmina-phase I. Value: $27,148,807,066

-Putumayo (Puerto Asís), aqueduct master plan for the municipality of Puerto Asís. Value: $25,185,443,820

-Huila (Pitalito), construction of the aqueduct master plan phase II of the municipality of Pitalito – Huila, value: $19,111,814,228

Most recurring tax findings in Special Actions on Departmental Water Plans

Based on the final reports of the CGR’s Special Oversight Actions, an analysis of the causes reported for the detected fiscal findings was carried out, in order to have a clearer idea of ​​the most persistent failures that appear in the Departmental Plans. of Water (PDA) and thus contribute to the targeting of measures for a better functioning of these departmental plans.

From the analysis of the causes reported in said reports, these failures were classified into the following categories:

Deficiencies in project structuring and formulation: correspond to failures such as incomplete or poor quality studies and designs, lack of environmental permits, easements, road intervention, etc., and other failures during project structuring.

Management deficiencies in entities responsible for the PDA (Municipalities, Departments, Ministry of Housing, City and Territory, PDA Managers, etc.): there are planning failures in the execution of SGP resources, delays in contracting auditing and supervision, communication failures and inter-institutional management, delays in resource management, failures in financial and budget management, deficiencies in information crossings for the allocation of subsidies, deficiencies in planning the investment plan, etc.

Deficiencies in the review and evaluation of the mandatory technical requirements established for the viability of the projects: they refer to failures in the evaluation of projects that, although they do not meet the requirements to be viable, due to flaws in their formulation and structuring, obtain the endorsement and for this reason, in its subsequent execution, there are delays to correct the initial shortcomings.

The most recurring failures that generate findings in the fiscal control actions carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic.

Contractor breaches: these failures correspond to failures during and after the execution of consultancy and works contracts, in which there are deficiencies in the quality of the contracted object, irregular collections of activities carried out, non-delivery of the contracted object, abandonment of works , irregular handling of advances, etc.

Control and supervision deficiencies: this category includes the control deficiencies of the audits and of the supervisors that lead to the contractual objects of the projects not coming to fruition or that they present failures or that generate delays in the projects, these generally come from hand in hand with breaches by contractors.

Deficiencies in document management: these have to do with the mismanagement of contract and project information, making it difficult to control, monitor, and consult contractual files.

Deficiencies in access to information (SECOP): these failures basically have to do with delays and lack of registration of contractual operations in the SECOP, which contravene the principle of transparency and the right of access to public information.

The most recurrent failures that generate findings in the fiscal control actions carried out by the Comptroller General of the Republic, are related in the first measure to those that have to do with control and supervision within the contracts for the execution of PDA projects. . These deficiencies are present in 43.8% of the findings.

