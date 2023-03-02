Experts from the public and private sectors spoke about current problems of the pension system and how to improve its coverage, equity and sustainability.

The reform of the pension system is one of the three great reforms that the government of Gustavo Petro has given priority to in its first months of management.

“Due to the great impact that a project of this magnitude will bring to the well-being and future of all Colombians, at ANIF we decided to open a discussion space on the current situation of the pension system and on the main considerations that must be taken. into account when proposing a reform,” said Mauricio Santa María, president of the ANIF economic studies center.

Under this premise, the seminar was held “Magnifying glass on pensions”, organized by ANIF, Fedesarrollo and the Center for Economic Development Studies (CEDE) of the Universidad de los Andes. The conference, in which experts from both the public and private sectors participated, revolved around a central question: How to ensure a dignified old age for all, today and in the future?

During the installation, Oscar Becerra Camargo, professor at the Faculty of Economics of the Universidad de los Andes, stated that a pension reform must have four policy objectives: coverage, equity, sustainability and efficiency. He highlighted some concerns that the current government proposal generates for him, such as where the resources will come from to finance the solidarity pillar and what impact it will have on the capital markets.

He assured that there is room for improvement and presented CEDE’s proposal, and said that the pillar scheme is not necessarily bad, but it must be designed correctly. “With an expansion of the solidarity pillar as proposed in the pension reform, the value of the pension debt would be multiplied by three and this would be disastrous for the country’s economy.”

Luis Fernando Mejía, executive director of Fedesarrollo, emphasized the three most serious problems of the current pension system: low coverage (25%); the enormous regressiveness, since the subsidies reach the people with the highest income; and the differential treatment of the pensioner depending on the scheme to which he contributes. Next, he presented Fedesarrollo’s proposal for a reform and assured that “there is no way to carry out a pension reform without a fiscal cost for the country. Our proposal is the most cost-efficient”.

For his part, Mauricio Santa María, focused the first part of his speech on the social inequity that deepens the current pension system. “We are spending a lot of money, for a very low coverage and to cover some subsidies that are directed to the population with higher incomes,” he said, and explained that, in the public system, the 20% of the population with the lowest income receives only 0.13 % of the subsidies, while the 20% with the highest income receives 76.8% of the subsidies.

He added that in Colombia the majority of contributors cannot retire and receive a refund of balances. The requirements of the pension system are not consistent with the reality of the labor market for the majority of the population, and those who end up most affected are women and people with lower incomes.

Finally, Santa María presented ANIF’s proposals for a pension reform, to achieve an equitable and sustainable system. Among other things, he pointed out that “savings must be encouraged and include those who have been excluded from the pension system.”

After his intervention, the first panel began, in which concrete proposals were made on how to improve coverage and equity in the system. The panel was moderated by Marcela Eslava, dean of the Faculty of Economics at the Universidad de los Andes, with the participation of Ricardo Bonilla González, president of Findeter; Juan Pablo Zarate, former Technical Vice Minister of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit; Erika Schutt, ANI external consultant; Mauricio Olivera, administrative vice-rector of the Universidad de los Andes and Mónica Uribe Botero, consultant on social security issues.

The discussion in the second panel focused on how to make the pension system sustainable. It was moderated by Ricardo Ávila, senior analyst at El Tiempo, with the participation of Santiago Montenegro Trujillo, president of Asofondos; Ana María Cadena, general director of the UGPP; Andrés Escobar, president of EConcept and Andrés Mauricio Velasco, technical director of CARF. Jaime Dussán, president of Colpensiones, canceled his attendance.