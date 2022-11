A magnitude 3 earthquake (14 km deep) was felt at 2.42 on Monday 28 November in the Forni di Sotto area.

The regional operations room of the Civil Protection reports that it has not received a large number of calls, at the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

Event No: 153577

Notification No.: 1

Data: 28/11/2022

Time: 02:42:18 local time

Area: 6 km SW of Forni di Sotto

Lat: 46.3495

Lon: 12.6154

Magnitude: 3.0

Depth: 14.0km

Stations used: 15