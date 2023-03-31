Home News Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Gloggnitz
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake in Gloggnitz

According to the Austrian earthquake service GeoSphere Austria, the tremors in large parts of eastern Austria were “clearly felt” by the population. Slight damage to buildings is possible in the area of ​​the epicenter.

At 11:11 p.m. there was an aftershock with a magnitude of 2.3. This was partly felt by the population, and no further damage to buildings was to be expected given this intensity.

