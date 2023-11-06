Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake Hits Enping City, Jiangmen: Citizens Hold Their Children for Safety

Magnitude 4.3 Earthquake in Enping City, Jiangmen, Guangdong Province

On the evening of November 4, Enping City in Jiangmen, Guangdong Province experienced a magnitude 4.3 earthquake that was felt strongly by the local residents. Videos shared by netizens showcased citizens taking their children outside for safety, while others ran into the streets. The incident, titled “Jiangmen Earthquake Citizens Holding Their Children to Take Safety Outside,” quickly became a hot search topic.

The China Seismological Network reported that the earthquake occurred at 19:24 on November 4, with a focal depth of 8 kilometers. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at 22.08 degrees north latitude and 112.25 degrees east longitude, near Dahuai Town in Enping City.

The earthquake affected various areas within a significant radius. Villages within 5 kilometers of the epicenter, such as Xinying Village, Luodeqianqian, Guanghua Village, Xinlian, Xinzhai, Gaoen, Pikou, Chaojin Village, Fulong, and Jifeng Village, experienced strong shaking. Additionally, towns within 20 kilometers, including Dahuai Town, Hengpi Town, Nafu Town, Naji Town, and Jiangnan Town, were also affected.

The impact of the earthquake extended beyond the local region. Surrounding cities such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau, Hong Kong, Dongguan, Foshan, Yangjiang, Zhanjiang, Maoming, Zhongshan, and Zhuhai reported feeling the tremors.

In response to the earthquake, the “Guangzhou South Railway Station” announced temporary blockades and speed restrictions between Kaiping South and Yangxi Stations. This caused delays in passenger trains traveling on the Shenzhen-Zhanjiang Railway.

An analysis of public information revealed that this earthquake is one of 16 earthquakes with a magnitude of 2.5 or above that have occurred in Guangdong this year. The largest earthquake recorded in the province in recent times was a magnitude 5.0 quake in the waters of Nan’ao County, Shantou City on October 23. It is worth noting that less than 15 days have passed since the Jiangmen Enping magnitude 4.3 earthquake.

