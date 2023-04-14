Home News Magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia
by admin
A magnitude 7 earthquake struck off the sea north of the Indonesian island of Java on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), with no significant damage reported.

The strong tremor occurred at 4:55 p.m. (0955 GMT), according to the USGS. The Indonesian geological agency, for its part, ruled out the risk of a tsunami after this shock, which occurred at a depth of 594 km.

The epicenter of the earthquake was detected more than 96 km from Tuban and 157 km from Surabaya, the second most populous city in Indonesia.

The tremor was felt across much of the island of Java, lightly in the capital Jakarta, and as far as the islands of Bali and Lombok.

Klistjart Tarissa, a 25-year-old resident of Bandung, West Java, told AFP she was “a little scared” because she was on the second floor.

“In Surabaya, it felt a bit, the lamps were swaying,” an AFP journalist at the scene said. “People in restaurants panicked and ran away,” he added.

“I felt a jolt that was quite strong and long, and I took off my headphones and ran outside,” said Simon Arsa Manggala, 33, a teacher in the city of Java who was teaching an online class.

An aftershock of magnitude 5.5, according to the Indonesian geology agency, struck the same area about an hour after the quake.

Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the disaster management agency, explained that the quake, although strong, would not have caused “significant damage” due to the depth at which it originated.

Indonesia experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity because of its position in the so-called “ring of fire” in the Pacific, where tectonic plates collide.

On November 21, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the West Java province on the main island of Java, killing 602 people.

