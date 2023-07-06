Maharashtra: The principal of a school in Pune was attacked by members of Hindutva group, the principal’s shirt was torn and ran away.

Maharashtra: A school principal in Pune was attacked by members of a Hindutva group

The principal’s shirt was torn and ran away, the police are busy investigating, the video is viral

Mumbai: 06. July

(Sahrnews.com/Social Media Desk)

A school principal in Maharashtra’s Pune district was allegedly attacked on Tuesday by activists of Hindutva organization Bajrang Dal who claimed that students were asked to sing Christian prayers. They passed between the girls’ and boys’ washrooms. Also objected to closed circuit television cameras (CC cameras) on the route.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media. In the video, Alexander Coates-Reid, principal of DY Patil High School in Dabhade, Tal village, Pune, is seen being chased by a mob chanting “Har Har Mahadev”. . Principal Alexander Reed is seen climbing the stairs of the building in a torn shirt.

A man in the crowd then tries to attack them, but the others stop him. Later, the principal pulls out his torn shirt and a torn sleeve stuck to one hand and gives it to the staff, taking out his watch and his pants pocket. I keep it. In this video, it can be seen that when the principal tries to move forward, some of the crowd orders him to stop.

English website Scroll.in quoted Ranjeet Sawant, police inspector of village area under MIDC, as saying that a few parents, along with a group belonging to Hindutva organizations, attacked principal Alexander Coates-Reid and tore his clothes. Police Inspector Ranjit Sawant said the camera he objected to was not inside the cubicles but “in the corridor”.

They also claimed that the students were asked to sing a Christian prayer every morning. Inspector Ranjit Sawant said it was a common prayer that began with “Oh Lord.” While the parents said it was a Bible verse, but There is nothing in the prayer that suggests conversion or anything from the Bible. The police inspector said authorities are investigating the matter based on a complaint lodged by the parents.

The school administration has not filed a complaint. They said that we can take preventive action against those who assaulted the principal. According to the school administration, the incident took place on Tuesday when more than 100 A mob entered the school. They tore the clothes of the principal making false accusations, but the police arrived and brought the matter under control.

This video of the principal tearing clothes and attacking him has gone viral on social media. A large section is condemning that even minority educational institutions are not being spared. And where children of all religions get education, there is no one Specific religion is not taught!! While a group on social media is also supporting this attack that these schools are changing religious thinking!!

Alexzender principal of D Y patil school beaten badly by bajrang people for conducting Christian prayer in school in Talegaon Ambi morning prayer our father which art in heaven was conducted every morning in d y patil English medium school pic.twitter.com/OikmvKOeo8 — Gayatri Kachhawa (@KachhawaGayatri) July 5, 2023

The post Maharashtra: The principal of a school in Pune was attacked by members of the Hindutva group, the principal’s shirt was torn and ran away appeared first on Saher News.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

