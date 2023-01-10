Listen to the audio version of the article

The deadline for paying the social security contributions of cleaners and carers for the fourth and last quarter of 2022 (October-December) expires on Tuesday 10 January. Meanwhile, a sting is emerging for families, already grappling with expensive bills. The collective agreement that regulates the relationships between cleaners, carers and babysitters with the families where they work provides for an annual adjustment of the minimum levels of wages based on inflation, recorded by Istat on 30 November of each year. In November 2022 it was 11.8%, in practice the increase could reach 9.44%.

If the family then has to take care of a non self-sufficient person, the expense can reach up to 30,000 euros per year (including replacements for holidays and rest periods of the main carer) and the burden is close to 3,000. All of this, underlined Fidaldo, the Italian federation of domestic work, could push many people to reduce their hours or take refuge in the informal sector.

On 16 January meeting between the parties (the third)

On 16 January, the National Commission for salary updating relating to the figures contemplated in the domestic National Collective Labor Agreement will meet for the third time. And it will be the last chance to avoid the increase.

What happens if an agreement is not reached

According to the provisions of article 38 of the National Collective Labor Agreement – recalls Assindatcolf – in the event of no agreement or absence of the parties, after the third call, the Ministry of Labor is delegated by the stipulating organizations and associations to determine the periodic variation of the minimum wage in equal measure 80% of the variation in the cost of living for the families of white collar workers and blue collar workers surveyed by Istat as regards the contractual minimum wages and to an extent equal to 100% for the conventional values ​​of food and lodging. In this case, therefore, the increase compared to the lows of 2022 would be equal to 9.2%, while for the values ​​of board and lodging it would be 11.5%.

For a carer possible increase of 125 euros per month

According to Fidaldo’s calculations, for a full-time carer the increase would be around 125 euros per month which, also considering thirteenth month, holidays and severance pay, would lead to an annual increase of almost 2 thousand euros.