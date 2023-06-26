Maiergut received the IKK plaque “lasting values”

The Innviertler Kulturkreis (IKK) recently honored the efforts of the owners Wolfgang and Anna Auer to restore the Maiergut in Jahrsdorf in the municipality of St. Peter and to preserve the original building structure of the estate with the plaque “Remaining values ​​for the Innviertel”. IKK chairman Stefan Kreuzeder and specialist Josef Gann emphasized the commitment of the Auer couple in their speeches at the award ceremony. The awarding of this plaque is also a recognition of the valuable cultural work that Wolfgang Auer has done so far as a well-known expert on historical blacksmithing, creator and restorer of sacred and profane works of art.

The celebration in the courtyard of the estate, which was opened with fanfares, was attended by numerous guests and the President of the Upper Austrian Forum for Folk Culture, Herbert Scheiböck.

