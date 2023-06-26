Home » Maiergut received the IKK plaque “lasting values”
News

Maiergut received the IKK plaque “lasting values”

by admin
Maiergut received the IKK plaque “lasting values”

The Innviertler Kulturkreis (IKK) recently honored the efforts of the owners Wolfgang and Anna Auer to restore the Maiergut in Jahrsdorf in the municipality of St. Peter and to preserve the original building structure of the estate with the plaque “Remaining values ​​for the Innviertel”. IKK chairman Stefan Kreuzeder and specialist Josef Gann emphasized the commitment of the Auer couple in their speeches at the award ceremony. The awarding of this plaque is also a recognition of the valuable cultural work that Wolfgang Auer has done so far as a well-known expert on historical blacksmithing, creator and restorer of sacred and profane works of art.

The celebration in the courtyard of the estate, which was opened with fanfares, was attended by numerous guests and the President of the Upper Austrian Forum for Folk Culture, Herbert Scheiböck.

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Quote 102 revised, here's how you could retire in 2023

You may also like

Lay Catholics: Episcopal dissenters should give up blockade

Solutions carried out internal process

Pick and plate in Medellin Wednesday June 28,...

The water level of China’s largest freshwater lake...

EQS-Adhoc: CEWE decides to buy back own company...

Borrell affirms that the war in Ukraine is...

The Government of Gustavo Petro would present the...

Does the Seven Sleepers’ Day have a meaning...

Swearing ceremony of newly elected officials of Tandoor...

Ernesto Orozco and Christian José lead the intention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy