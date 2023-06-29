Main line to be repaired, water shortage

8
Because of rupture of the main adductor between Via Circonvallazione and C.da Colle delle Querce in the Municipality of Monteodorisio, we inform you that Friday 30 June i will be executed repair work.
The normal water supply will be suspended from 08.30 on 06.30.2023 until the night hours of the same day in the municipalities of:
Vast – excluding users of Vasto Marina
Saint Salvo – excluding San Salvo Marina users;
Dome
Confession
Gissi
Monteodorisio
San Buono
Scorned – for users of Piana dei Fiori, Cerase, Cipressi, Fonte Nuovo, Reliscia, Bardella, Colle Breccioli, Contrada Ragno, San Giacomo, Colle Marrollo.