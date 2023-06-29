Home » Main line to be repaired, water shortage
Because of rupture of the main adductor between Via Circonvallazione and C.da Colle delle Querce in the Municipality of Monteodorisio, we inform you that Friday 30 June i will be executed repair work.

The normal water supply will be suspended from 08.30 on 06.30.2023 until the night hours of the same day in the municipalities of:

Vast – excluding users of Vasto Marina

Saint Salvo – excluding San Salvo Marina users;

Dome

Confession

Gissi

Monteodorisio

San Buono

Scorned – for users of Piana dei Fiori, Cerase, Cipressi, Fonte Nuovo, Reliscia, Bardella, Colle Breccioli, Contrada Ragno, San Giacomo, Colle Marrollo.

