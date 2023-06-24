Home » Main rivers of Santiago, Chile, overflow after heavy rains – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
Main rivers of Santiago, Chile, overflow after heavy rains

The two main rivers of Santiago, the Mapocho and the Maipo, overflowed their banks on Friday in some sectors after two days of heavy rains in central Chile, which left 302 people homeless and forced the closure of roads.

The Mapocho crosses the Chilean capital, where about half of the country’s 19 million people live. El Maipo, meanwhile, is Santiago’s main water supplier. Both are born in the Andes mountain range.

The intense rains are the first of the year in this area of ​​Chile and were concentrated in a few hours in places in the mountains and foothills, where snow usually falls.

Other rivers in the central zone of Chile also overflowed, such as the Cachapoal, the Tinguiririca and the Teno.

After two days of heavy rains, the authorities report 302 people whose homes were affected, 793 sheltered, and 99 homes with major damage. They also announced that on Saturday there will be a cut in the drinking water supply in a large part of the municipalities of Santiago, which will affect more than five million people.

