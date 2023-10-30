Maine National Guard Failed to Act on Concerns Before Reservist’s Mass Shooting, CNN Report Reveals

Maine National Guard Faces Questions After Failing to Act on Warning Signs of Reservist’s Potential for Violence

The Maine National Guard is facing scrutiny after it was revealed that a reservist who went on to kill 18 people in a mass shooting had raised red flags prior to the incident. According to information obtained by CNN, a soldier from the Maine National Guard began fearing that the reservist, identified as Robert Card, was going to “explode and commit a mass shooting.” The soldier reached out to local police for assistance, prompting deputies from the Sagadahoc and Kennebec County Sheriff’s Offices to respond.

The officers attempted to contact Card on September 16, less than six weeks before the October 25 massacres at a bowling alley and bar took place. However, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to speak with him and instead received disturbing details from the Maine National Guard and Card’s family. One officer learned that Card usually answered the door of his trailer with a gun in his hand, out of sight. Another officer was informed by a letter from the National Guard that a fellow guard was concerned about Card’s potential for violence.

Despite these warning signs, no further action was taken to ensure that Card was not a danger. Maine has a “yellow flag” law that allows authorities to evaluate individuals with access to weapons. The law permits security forces to detain individuals deemed dangerous and subject them to a medical evaluation. A judge can then approve an order to temporarily remove firearms. However, it is unclear if any action was taken regarding Card’s access to weapons after the welfare check on September 16.

CNN’s report has raised questions about why there was a lack of follow-up and whether more could have been done to prevent the tragedy. Maine State Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck declined to answer questions from CNN, stating that they are continuing to work on the issue. The State Police spokesman directed questions about what was known to the Sagadahoc County sheriff, who was unavailable for comment.

Additional information reveals that Card had a history of mental health issues. He spent 14 days in a psychiatric hospital in July and had trouble with other soldiers in upstate New York. He also made threats against fellow soldiers and was involved in an incident where he punched a friend who tried to stop him from talking about shooting places and people. The Maine National Guard requested a welfare check after this incident, expressing concerns about Card potentially committing a mass shooting.

The shooter was found dead days after the massacre from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. It remains unclear why the warning signs were not adequately addressed and whether there were missed opportunities to prevent this tragic event. The Maine National Guard, Card’s family, and Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry have not responded to requests for comment. The incident has prompted calls for a review of protocols and procedures to ensure that potential threats are properly addressed and individuals’ access to weapons is carefully evaluated.

