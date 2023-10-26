Maine Shooting Suspect Identified as Skilled Marksman and Outdoorsman, According to Former Army Reserve Colleague

Maine shooting suspect is an experienced marksman and outdoorsman, says former Army Reserve colleague

LEWISTON, Maine – The suspect in the recent mass shootings in Maine has been identified as a skilled marksman and outdoorsman, according to a former colleague in the Army Reserve unit. Robert Card, who is currently on the run, was known for his expertise in marksmanship during his time in the military.

A former colleague, Clifford Steeves, who served with Card in the Army Reserves from the early 2000s until about a decade ago, described him as a calm and respectful individual. Steeves mentioned that Card never displayed any concerning behavior during their time together. He further added that Card had received extensive training, including firearms training and land navigation, which made him feel comfortable in the wilderness.

However, authorities have released information indicating that Card had a history of mental health problems. He had reportedly suffered from acute episodes, hearing voices, and had previously threatened to carry out a shooting at a National Guard base. Furthermore, he had been admitted to a mental health facility for a two-week period last summer.

Katie O’Neill, Card’s sister-in-law, stated that she wasn’t aware of any significant mental health issues Card may have had. She characterized his behavior as an acute episode and emphasized that it was not a reflection of his overall mental health.

Card, 40, served as a petroleum supply specialist in the Army Reserve and enlisted in 2002. Reports confirm that he has not been involved in combat operations.

Law enforcement agencies are currently conducting a thorough search for Card. The recent mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals. Police are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are exploring all possible motives that may have led to the shootings. Understanding Card’s military background and expertise as a marksman is crucial in comprehending the nature of the crimes.

The former Army Reserve colleague described Card as an exceptional marksman, standing out within their unit. Card’s experience and proficiency with firearms could potentially explain the high number of casualties resulting from the shootings.

Law enforcement agencies are working diligently to apprehend Card and bring him to justice. Citizens are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The safety and well-being of the community remain a top priority as this tragic event continues to unfold.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

