Mainland car companies reshuffle tragically Yu Chengdong: collapse or become a giant

Regarding the future situation of the new energy vehicle industry in mainland China, Yu Chengdong, executive director of Huawei, CEO of terminal BG, and CEO of smart car solution BU, said recently, “BYD will become one of the few auto giants that can survive in the future, and it is hard for other companies to say. Can you survive?”

Sina Finance reported that on June 16, at the 2023 Future Automobile Pioneer Conference and the Global Intelligent Networked Vehicle Commercialization Innovation Conference, Yu Chengdong said, “The volume you see is actually just beginning, and there will be more volumes in the future. Regardless of No matter how good some car companies are doing today, it does not mean they will survive in the future. The auto market will be reshuffled in the future and the market competition will be very fierce.”

Yu Chengdong said that since the beginning of this year, competition in the auto market in mainland China has become increasingly fierce. New energy car companies such as Tesla took the lead in cutting prices sharply, and then many traditional fuel car companies have also left the market. A car price war with no smoke continues. “Price reduction” and “involution” have become two hot words in the automotive industry.

BYD may be one of the few survivors

From a longer-term perspective of five or ten years, Yu Chengdong believes that only a few manufacturers will survive in the future. Of course, each manufacturer may have multiple sub-brands, but there will not be too many major players in the market. BYD It will become one of the few auto giants that can survive in the future. It is difficult for other companies to say whether they can survive and become giants.

“Either go bankrupt or become a giant”, this is Yu Chengdong’s judgment on the future structure of the auto industry. A week ago, Yu Chengdong also mentioned at the 2023 China Automobile Chongqing Forum that small and medium-sized manufacturers may be merged and reorganized by large manufacturers, and the annual output of companies that will survive in the future will not reach more than 5 million or 10 million. , it is difficult to gain a foothold in this era. At present, among domestic automakers, none of them has reached such a level in output.

Yu Chengdong made such a judgment because the investment in intelligent driving is huge. Smart driving is far more difficult than smart cockpits, and it cannot be supported if the investment intensity is not enough. This is not like the era of traditional fuel vehicles, where a small company can build cars. Huawei’s investment in this area is very huge. The investment in the field of intelligent driving accounts for 70% to 80% of its total investment in automobiles. Yu Chengdong said that small and medium players may not be able to keep up with this level of investment.

Cinda Securities Research Report believes that the evolution of the auto market will appear in three stages. After the first phase of the price war from March to June this year, the second phase will start, and the market share will accelerate to the top independent and new energy brands. The market share of second- and third-tier brands may face a long-term downward trend; At this stage, some second- and third-tier brands are gradually being eliminated and withdraw from the Chinese market, and new weak car manufacturers may be acquired and integrated.

