The Internet celebrity committed suicide during the live broadcast. In 2021, he drove a tractor for more than 4,000 kilometers to Tibet.

[Look at China News, February 18, 2023](Look at the comprehensive report by Chinese reporter Yang Tianzi) A man driving a red tractor by himselfTibetShandonginternet celebrity“Guan Guan” passed away recently, which shocked fans. February 15, “Tube tube“The selfie video of his wife reveals that he has been attacked by black fans in the past six months.Internet violencefinally couldn’t bear the pressure, and took pesticides during the live broadcastsuicidepassed away.

Net red tube was shocked by the news that the wife who committed suicide complained in tears: she has been bullied by the Internet for a long time

“Guan Guan” was originally named Sun Fanbao, 38 years old, from Pingyi, Linyi. From 2021, he drove a tractor to Tibet alone. In an interview with the media, Sun Fanbao said that because his career was not going well and his business failed, he wanted to drive to Tibet alone to relax. He installed a video camera on a tractor, recorded the scenery, and also broadcast live on the audio-visual platform, which became popular on the Internet.

The wife of Internet celebrity “Guan Guan” uploaded a video afterwards and complained in tears that her husband was bullied, insulted, and provoked by a black fan during the live broadcast for half a year. Finally, he couldn’t bear it and committed suicide by drinking pesticide. After being sent to the hospital for rescue, he was declared dead. A 3-month-old child and 2 elderly people in their 60s were dropped off.

According to the mainland “Jimu News” report, Guan Guan had posted videos many times before saying that someone was maliciously spreading rumors to slander him, and he had no choice but to “choose a road of no return”. The police from the police station responded to this, and the police noticed this incident, and the information was compiled and handed over to the County Public Security Bureau, and the relevant units will launch an investigation.

According to the “New Yellow River” report, on February 17, “Guan Guan”‘s wife Huizi said that her husband passed away at 12:00 noon on February 14 and had been buried in the ground.

Recently, “Guan Guan” has repeatedly stated in the film that someone maliciously spread rumors to slander him, and had to choose a path of no return. Sun Fanbao said in the film that in the past six months, several regular black fans have stalked him online for no reason, causing him to be depressed and even world-weary. After the broadcast stopped for more than half a year, the black fans still did not stop. attack on him.

On February 11, the day of the incident, “Guanguan” released several videos about the cyberbullying it had suffered. In the film, Sun Fanbao said that when he was doing business with others, someone sowed discord in the middle, using multiple accounts on the Internet to release rumors and defamatory information in turn. In the last video, “Guanguan” released a picture of a netizen’s information, and accompanied it with the text “This person organized and led 10 groups to harass me online for half a year.”

On the afternoon of February 17, his wife, Huizi, sent a “Statement on the Case of “Internet Celebrity ‘Guanguan’ Driving a Tractor into Tibet Was Killed by Cyber ​​Violence””. for details.

The statement stated that in the past six months or so, “Guanguan” has been subjected to cyber violence by many black fans. They posted insulting, defamatory, and offensive words such as “falsification, fraud, hype, and abuse” by posting videos and comments. remarks.

Huizi said that on February 11, Sun Fanbao was again attacked by black fans during the live broadcast, causing him to have a complete mental breakdown.

Huizi said, “The long-term cyber violence has not only seriously affected my husband’s life and work, but also brought great distress to our relatives. In the end, ‘Guan Guan’, out of grief and indignation, wanted to commit suicide by live broadcasting and drinking pesticides. If you want to find out the black fans, you can still be innocent.”

Huizi said: “Since her husband passed away, she has shed tears every day, looking at the young child with great grief. The misfortune of the white-haired man to the black-haired man caused the in-laws not to eat for several days and fell into a coma many times.”

Netizens: Black fans’ tricks are exactly the same as those of Communist bandits

Internet celebrity “Guan Guan” passed away due to Internet violence. Recently, it has become a hot search on Baidu in mainland China. Some netizens said: “Guan Guan” can’t bear to drink medicine and commit suicide! The method of this black fan is exactly the same as that of the Communist Party! The Communist Party often blasts righteous people who criticize the Communist Party all over the world! Ordinary people can’t bear it.

Internet celebrity “Guan Guan” was raped by black fans for half a year, and he couldn’t stand it and committed suicide by drinking medicine! The method of this black fan is exactly the same as that of the Communist Party! The Communist Party often blasts righteous people who criticize the Communist Party all over the world! Ordinary people can’t bear it. pic.twitter.com/AFbCeSWTp4 — Open Eye Lab (@kaiyan_1) February 16, 2023

In fact, cyberbullying is very common in mainland China. For example, Liu Xuezhou, a 15-year-old boy who successfully found his relatives in Xingtai, Hebei Province, thought that his life would be able to restore the peace he should have in the future. On March 24, Liu Xuezhou committed suicide by taking medicine on the coast of Sanya.

The State Internet Information Office of the Communist Party of China held a press conference on February 17. Zhang Yongjun, director of the Comprehensive Management Bureau, pointed out that cyber violence and cyberbullying are indeed a very prominent problem on the Internet (in mainland China), and they are also issues of concern to all walks of life and the majority of netizens.

Fourth, unimpeded reporting (reporting) channels. It is necessary to continue to refine these reporting categories, simplify reporting procedures, ensure that netizens can report online violence quickly and conveniently, and help netizens protect their own rights and interests. Those serious violations of the law will also be resolutely punished.

Mr. Qian Zhongshu once said: “Gossip spreads faster than the flu, has greater energy than a shooting star, is more malicious than hooligans, and makes people more exhausted than a miscarriage.”

Source: Watch China

