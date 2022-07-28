The facade of the building was rebuilt with 62 thousand euros and inaugurated on Sunday After three years of neglect, the sports area is once again usable by young people

Cuorgnè

The Cuorgnatese hamlet of Salto is at the center of attention for a full-blown restyling of places of public utility. First of all the parish church, whose facade was restored in collaboration between the Municipality of Cuorgnè and the Curia. In second position the local sports field, refurbished to the delight of sportsmen who were able to resume their activities.

– the church of San Giacomo

The parish church of the Salto di Cuorgnè hamlet has returned to its former glory after the restyling that involved the bell tower and façade. The blessing of the renovated church took place on the occasion of the celebrations for the patron saint of San Giacomo yesterday morning, Sunday 24 July. To solemnize the anniversary, the presence of the bishop of Ivrea, monsignor Edoardo Aldo Cerrato.

«The work carried out was not a simple whitewashing, but a real restoration – explains the surveyor Elio Vidano, who followed the intervention and the handling of the related practices -. The facade presented problems of detachment of the plaster caused by infiltrations. The church was built in three different times, the last construction as it presents itself in its present form dates back to 1854. The last reconstruction of the facade with the painting was carried out in July 1985, while the intervention on the bell tower dates back to three years earlier by the will of the unforgettable parish priest Don Attilio Perotti. We have carried out stratigraphic studies to return to the original colors, strictly following the indications of the Superintendency. The previous plaster has been removed, given the anti-mold and we have also taken up two paintings present in the last tympanum depicting St. James and the Madonna with Child ».

The total amount of the work amounts to 62 thousand euros: the facades bonus of 90% was used and the Ivrea Curia gave a loan pending the granting of the grant and the interventions were completed in March. Thanks to the facades bonus, 43 thousand euros were recovered. The Municipality of Cuorgnè has allocated one thousand euros deriving from the secondary urbanization costs for the buildings of worship.

«Thanks to all those who have contributed or will contribute to this important work – let us know from the parish of Salto today led by Fr Sheejan Kalathiparambil, assisted by the deacon Roberto Perotti -. Thanks to those who have worked for its success, in particular, the studio atelier of the architect Gastaldo Brac, the surveyor Succio coordinator and security executor, the architect Silvia Valmaggi of the Superintendence for Architectural Heritage of Turin and is not a it is the case that we finally left the real executors of the work, the firm of Luca Cattaneo Centro restauri. The work carried out was not a simple whitewashing, but a real restoration with a work of “sew-unscrew” really worthy of praise for what was carried out with devotion, respecting the deadlines that were really tight due to the continuous variation of the provisions of law”.

The sports field

Among the other renovations that took place in Salto there is also the one concerning the sports field, which after years of neglect and inactivity is once again available to the population.

The parents of the young people from Salta are very satisfied with the interventions made by the municipal administration led by Giovanna Cresto: «After three years of neglect and abandonment, the camp is again usable by our children – declares a parent, Maurizio Fontanella. – The interest of the parents from Salento, combined with the commitment of the administration, has allowed the recovery of the area which, together with the nearby playground and the bar of the sports area, represents an area of ​​tranquility very frequented by the inhabitants of the hamlet and from the cuorgnatesi. Now we hope that the sports area can be managed with regular maintenance interventions ».

The deputy mayor Vanni Crisapulli and the councilor Francesco Felizia took care of the maintenance interventions, in line with the proxies assigned at the time of the elections. –