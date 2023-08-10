Maintenance of planters continues on the main avenues of Santa Marta

These maintenance actions are also carried out in the different sports venues in Santa Marta and Camellón Rodrigo De Bastidas.

Las main avenues of Santa Marta continue being protagonists of the beautification carried out by the District Mayor’s Office through the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal CompanySuccesswho are advancing in the maintenance works of planters and other public spaces for the benefit of the samaria community.

The planters in the dividers are part of the transformation process who have made the Governments of Change in the citybut due to the recklessness of drivers, the lack of culture and sense of belonging of some citizens, They had to be intervened and recovered.

The avenues del Río, del Ferrocarril, carrera 19 and calle 18 between carrera 19 and 18ªamong others, already have their planters remodeled and transformed, providing a better image to their own and visitors with public spaces and green areas in optimal conditions.

The district administration continues to work to keep common use areas in good condition, providing the city with a pleasant environment for its inhabitants and visitors.

“From the government of Mayor Virna Johnson we are working to make Santa Marta look more beautiful with planters and plants that improve the face of the city; for this reason we call on the community to have a sense of belonging to the spaces public, so that they protect and take care of these environmentally friendly spaces”, indicated the manager of the Edus, Francisco García Rentería.

These maintenance actions are also carried out in the different sports venues in Santa Marta and Camellón de la Bahíawhere the District Mayor’s Office carries out work such as pruning, planting, removing weeds and garbage, planting ornamental plants.

The district administration continues to work to keep common use areas in good condition, providing the city with a pleasant environment for its inhabitants and visitors.

