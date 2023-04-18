Maintenance of the Bolívar bridge advances after the collapse of La Alambrada

After the request made by the mayor of Cartago, Víctor Álvarez, to the national government to intervene on the Simón Bolívar bridge over the La Vieja river, which connects the departments of Valle and Risaralda, the National Institute of Roads carried out a technical inspection and began necessary repairs to this structure.

Mayor Álvarez had stated that the bridge was in poor condition, which is why he had been demanding an urgent intervention.

Invías personnel carried out the revision of the bridge and began its maintenance to guarantee its stability and avoid emergencies.

The mayor of Cartago installed a Unified Command Post last week to prevent emergencies, indicating that the Simón Bolívar and Piedras de Moler bridges, over the La Vieja river, are in poor condition.

As will be remembered, the Cartago-Pereira and Cartago-Alcalía roads are the alternative roads selected by the national government to solve the passage from southwestern Colombia to the coffee region and center of the country, following the collapse of the La Alambrada bridge, also located on the river La Vieja.

Álvarez stated that “for many days we have been requesting the repair of the Bolívar bridge and that today with this heavy traffic we are very concerned that it could also collapse due to the large vehicular flow, mainly tractor-trailers, that pass through the place.”

The president recalled that “we cannot restrict any passage through that point because it is a national step and only this can guide the measures.”

On the Piedras de Moler bridge, between Cartago and Alcalá, where light traffic is being diverted, the Mayor’s Office reported that it is in a similar situation, which is why it has been diverting heavy traffic so that they do not pass through this structure.

