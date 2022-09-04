UDINE. The maintenance works of the motorway junction will make it necessary to close the Pontebba station on the A23 Udine-Tarvisio: the ban on vehicular traffic will be activated from 10 pm on Tuesday 6 to 2 on Wednesday 7 September: no entry to Udine and exit for who comes from Udine or Tarvisio.

In a note from Autostrade per l’Italia, an alternative is recommended to enter the Carnia station for the closure of the entrance towards Udine.

For the closure of the exit for those coming from Tarvisio, however, the advice for light vehicles is to exit at the Tarvisio north junction. Heavy vehicles that go from the state border to Pontebba, on the other hand, will have to stop, until the Pontebba station is reopened, in the parking lot of the A2 “Zollamt-Arnoldstein”, in Austrian territory.

Finally, to close the exit for those coming from Udine, all vehicles must exit at Carnia station, take the SS52 Carnica towards Udine and then the SS13 Pontebbana towards Tarvisio.