Home News Maintenance work on the junction on the A23, Pontebba tollbooth closed during the night
News

Maintenance work on the junction on the A23, Pontebba tollbooth closed during the night

by admin
Maintenance work on the junction on the A23, Pontebba tollbooth closed during the night

UDINE. The maintenance works of the motorway junction will make it necessary to close the Pontebba station on the A23 Udine-Tarvisio: the ban on vehicular traffic will be activated from 10 pm on Tuesday 6 to 2 on Wednesday 7 September: no entry to Udine and exit for who comes from Udine or Tarvisio.
In a note from Autostrade per l’Italia, an alternative is recommended to enter the Carnia station for the closure of the entrance towards Udine.

For the closure of the exit for those coming from Tarvisio, however, the advice for light vehicles is to exit at the Tarvisio north junction. Heavy vehicles that go from the state border to Pontebba, on the other hand, will have to stop, until the Pontebba station is reopened, in the parking lot of the A2 “Zollamt-Arnoldstein”, in Austrian territory.
Finally, to close the exit for those coming from Udine, all vehicles must exit at Carnia station, take the SS52 Carnica towards Udine and then the SS13 Pontebbana towards Tarvisio.

See also  Refunds disputed, referee Giacomelli kicked out of Serie A. The lawyer: "We appeal"

You may also like

The murder of the 20-year-old in Foggia: the...

ó׳Ϊτó׷чҪ ܡóη–

【CDT Report · Feature】The past and present of...

Ulss, agreement made: the vaccine center moves to...

School, Faccio in strong growth, in Cuorgnè one...

The journey of the xylella along the Lecce-Bari...

Government, industry, academia and research hotly discuss “carbon...

Pasta without fire and microwaves: the “save gas”...

Technology empowers sports life to be better –...

The August rain cancels the drought. Arpav’s analysis:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy