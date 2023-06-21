Home » Maire Kruus received the Defense League’s White Cross Merit Medal
Maire Kruus received the Defense League's White Cross Merit Medal

Maire Kruus received the Defense League's White Cross Merit Medal

Commander of the Defense League, Brigadier General Riho Ühtegi, handed over the White Cross III Class Medal of Merit to Lääne County female home guard Maire Kruus. Photo: KL
On Tuesday, the commander of the Defense League, Brigadier General Riho Üghtegi, recognized female home defender Maire Kruusi with the White Cross III class merit medal of the Defense League. The Valgeris is awarded for special merits or particularly exemplary or long-term service in the organization.

Maire Kruus is the chairwoman of the Haapsalu ward of the Lääne district, a volunteer first aid and organizational training instructor and a seasoned trainer. In addition, Maire has for many years been involved with the successors of the Defense League and Naiskodukaitse, currently also leading the Kodutytarde Lääne district. He was chosen as the youth leader of the year 2020 and received the Citizen’s Day badge of honor in 2021.

