On 2 March Maire Tecnimont presented “Unbox the Future”, the 2023-2032 strategic plan aimed at representing the group’s new industrial cycle starting from its engineering capabilities and technologies in the chemical sector. Leveraging sustainable technologies and an integrated approach to engineering and construction, the group accelerates its positioning in the energy transition and together with the strategic plan it also presented the rebranding to strengthen the identity and entrepreneurial vision of Maire Tecnimont.

According to forecasts, the growth expected in the 2023-2032 strategic plan will be achieved not only organically but also through major investments over the time horizon of the strategic plan for over one billion euros, aimed at expanding the current and future technological portfolio, acquiring enabling technologies on which to scale up, co-invest in project development initiatives generated by sustainable technological solutions, as well as recurring investments to support digitization and organic for the growth of the group’s human capital. The recent acquisitions of CatC from BioRenova and Conser can be seen in this context.

On these bases, the group expects that the positive net availability in December 2022 (+94 million euros) will double from 2027, a time period in which approximately 60% of investment spending has been planned. In the second part of the plan, thanks to the significant growth expected in operating cash flows, together with a more normalized level of investments, the net positive balance in 2032 should be ten times higher than in 2022, even after considering a potential increase in the payout ratio from 45%, mainly expected in the first half of the plan, up to two-thirds in the second half.

The company has identified four clusters which are already part of its core business and which are affected by the ongoing transformation required by the energy transition: nitrogen; H2 and circular carbon; fuels and chemicals; polymers. The industrial sector is facing new waves of secular changes and rapid shocks in the various core businesses, looking for a direction to continue to deliver results that allow to respond to the main global challenges. The market is now looking for an integrated approach based on five key pillars: technological know-how; broad portfolio of solutions; enabling innovation; flawless execution in complex environments; skills in managing wider ecosystems. These five pillars make it possible to go beyond the traditional EPC supply chain and represent the foundations of Maire Tecnimont’s strategic approach.

Following the reorganization already announced in 2022, a new reporting structure was adopted based on two divisions: Sustainable Technology Solutions (STS), where to concentrate all NextChem’s sustainable technological solutions, as well as high value-added services mainly aimed at transition energy; this division, given its technological nature, will express limited volumes but with a significantly high margin, also accompanied by a low level of risk; Integrated E&C Solutions (IE&CS), to which to reserve executive skills and synergies on projects with integrated technologies and processes, as well as greater operational efficiency; given the nature of these activities, high volumes are expected for this division and a margin in line with that expressed on average by EPC contracts.