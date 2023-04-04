Il fashion brand eco-friendly House of the Dodo has just announced the launch of a proprietary fashion-tech platform that combines social commerce, e-commerce and community experiences. Developed by Hyaloid Co., a South Korean company that owns Maison du Dodo, founded by Shin Sang Hyun and led by the CEO Oh Sang Hyeon, the platform offers a highly customizable digital space for brands, companies, personalities and users to create their own social commerce applications. Maison du Dodo, a Korean brand made in Italy, will be the first brand to adopt the technology and release its own app next July, preceded by a pre-launch between May and June. The goal of the Hyaloid group as far as the brand is concerned is to achieve a turnover of between 15 and 20 million euros in the next 3-5 years.

The platform can be adopted by brands and partner companies of Hyaloid Co. in all business sectors that want to develop their own social commerce app developed through the proprietary technology created by Shin Sang Hyun. The project is highly customizable and offers the possibility of creating a digital space in line with the image and identity of each brand or company. Brands and users can modify the layout of the application, insert video, photographic and musical contents, as well as add e-commerce modules and functions that guarantee a digital boutique with global reach and integrated payment tools at a minimal operational cost. Apps create a virtuous circle in the relationship between brands and content creators by providing a reward mechanism, in the form of commissions, for influencers and users who promote their favorite brands and products internally.

Coinciding with Maison du Dodo app launch, Hyaloid Co. prepares to unveil social commerce app Fashion Ootd (Fashion Outfit of the Day), which will first debut in Asia, with the ambition of gathering a community of users and consumers who are passionate about fashion and provide a concrete example of how all the apps developed thanks to the company’s technology work.