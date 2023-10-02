Major Changes Coming to US Visa Application Process Starting October 2023

Significant Changes in US Visa Application Process Announced

Starting October 1, 2023, the US visa application process will undergo significant changes, as notified by the US Embassy in Mexico. These modifications come as part of efforts to normalize the visa application process in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The changes will particularly affect nonimmigrant visa fees, which cover various categories including tourist, student, and temporary work visas.

The primary alteration declared by the Embassy is in regards to the validity of visa fee payments. As of October 1, 2023, nonimmigrant visa fees paid before October 1, 2022, will no longer be considered valid for scheduling an interview with a consular officer. Previously, visa fees maintained their validity for an indefinite period.

However, for individuals who have already paid the visa fee prior to October 2022, there is still time to schedule their appointment for biometric data collection at the Applicant Service Center (CAS) and an interview with a consular officer at the Embassy or consulate. All appointments must be scheduled before September 30, 2023.

Conversely, if visa payment is unused before October 1, 2023, it will expire and applicants will be required to make a new payment to initiate the visa application process once again. Furthermore, it is important to note that visa fees have increased, meaning individuals will have to pay more than they did in 2022. For instance, the tourist visa fee, previously set at $160, will now be $185.

In case the fee payment is made on or after October 1, 2022, individuals will be granted 365 days to complete the appointment scheduling process, regardless of the specific appointment date.

To schedule an American visa appointment, first, applicants must complete Form DS-160 online, providing personal and travel information. Following this, the corresponding payment can be made at bank windows. Once the payment has been processed, applicants can access the Department of State Visa Information and Appointment System to select a suitable appointment date. It is important to keep in mind that it may take a few hours for the payment to be reflected in the system, therefore regularly checking email notifications is advised to stay updated on when the appointment can be scheduled.

Early scheduling of appointments can provide individuals with more options, as available appointments are currently being offered until 2025.

These changes aim to streamline and enhance the US visa application process, making it more efficient and adapting it to the evolving circumstances resulting from the global health crisis.

