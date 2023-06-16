Major Companies and Investors Push EPA for Strong Emissions Standards To Bolster U.S. in Global Clean Vehicle Race Seite 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2023 / Dozens of major U.S. companies and investors are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to finalize strong multi-pollutant

emissions standards for light- and medium-duty vehicles and stringent greenhouse gas emissions for heavy-duty vehicles.

In a letter

submitted today to the EPA60 leading companies and investors made the case that strong vehicle emission standards are critical to achieve national climate and economic goals. The signatories

underscored the growing number of companies committed to transitioning to zero-emission cars, vans, and trucks to reduce their fuel and maintenance costs. They also emphasized the need for strong

standards to set clear market expectations, meet demand, and ensure fleet operators can benefit from federal and state incentives.