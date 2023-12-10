Major earthquake hits Vanuatu archipelago, warnings of tsunami

© Getty Images

A major earthquake struck the south of the Vanuatu archipelago, located east of Australia in the Pacific Ocean, on Thursday. This is reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There is also a warning of a tsunami.

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 4:38 PM

The magnitude 7.1 earthquake occurred in the sea at a depth of 48 kilometers. The location is more than 100 kilometers from the city of Isangel and 338 kilometers from the capital Port Vila. Dangerous waves are possible within a radius of 300 kilometers around the epicenter, the Pacific Ocean Tsunami Warning Center said. In addition to Vanuatu, New Caledonia could also be affected.

Currently there is no information about possible damage. Earthquakes are more common in Vanuatu, which is located near the so-called Ring of Fire. This is a horseshoe-shaped area around the Pacific Ocean that is characterized by a lot of seismic activity and volcanic eruptions. About 300,000 people live on the archipelago.

