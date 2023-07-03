Home » Major fire on farm in Velen keeps fire department busy – Westphalia-Lippe – News
by admin
Barn is in danger of collapsing after fire

They pull the straw out of the barn with heavy equipment and extinguish it in an adjacent meadow. This is necessary because the barn is in danger of collapsing and the fire brigade cannot extinguish it from the inside. The deployment will therefore take some time. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are not yet known. No people or animals were injured.

Fire on another farm on Friday

An uninhabited farm had already burned in Saerbeck on Friday evening. The investigation into the cause of the fire is still ongoing. More than 100 emergency services were able to prevent the fire from spreading further. The building itself could not be saved. The horses in the adjacent stables were brought to safety in good time.

