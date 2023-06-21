Major General Svetozár Naďovič: I guess I wasn’t a good communist Videos | .a week

You can watch the whole video if you buy a Digital subscription of .week.

June 21, 2023

On Sliač, where there is a monument commemorating the day when the last Soviet soldier left the territory of Czechoslovakia, representatives of the Slovak government came to honor and commemorate this event, but mainly two men who have the greatest merit in the fact that we got rid of the occupiers. Michael Kocáb and Major General Svetozár Naďovič.

