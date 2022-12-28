CCTV News: In order to maximize the treatment of severe patients infected with the new coronavirus, major hospitals in Hubei Province have increased the number of treatment beds and strengthened the strength of medical care. Yesterday (December 27), the reporter walked into the Hubei Provincial People’s Hospital and visited the ICU ward on the spot.

At around ten o’clock in the morning, a 66-year-old patient was being treated in the ICU ward of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, Hubei Provincial People’s Hospital. The old man was admitted to the hospital for treatment after having difficulty breathing for three consecutive days. On December 27, his condition suddenly worsened and he was rushed to the ICU. After nearly half an hour of rescue, the old man’s indicators finally stabilized and he was out of danger. The reporter learned that all departments of the Hubei Provincial People’s Hospital have admitted and treated patients infected with the new coronavirus, and opened 466 beds for emergency and critically ill patients. At the same time, a divisional responsibility system has been implemented, and 22 members of the expert team have been sent to the divisional departments for comprehensive guidance.

In the ICU ward, the reporter noticed that some medical staff often coughed. Most of them were also infected with the new crown virus some time ago and did not fully recover. Because of work needs, they soon returned to the front line of critical care.

Wang Gaohua, President of Hubei Provincial People’s Hospital: Open up all specialties, break all specialties, and release the treatment potential of the People’s Hospital to the maximum. Therefore, we treat and turn over 500 critically ill patients every day.

In order to maximize the treatment of critically ill patients infected with the new coronavirus, Tianyou Hospital Affiliated to Wuhan University of Science and Technology made overall arrangements in advance, and deployed all the hospital’s ventilators, various monitors and other treatment equipment in a unified manner. At the same time, new wards have been set up in departments such as the Department of Respiratory Medicine and Oncology, and the beds in general wards have been remodeled to improve the capacity of treatment. On the afternoon of the 26th, an 85-year-old man’s blood oxygen saturation dropped to 60% at one point, and his condition was critical. Through the green channel of the community, the old man was admitted to the intensive care unit.

In the Wujia District of Yichang Three Gorges Central People’s Hospital, the hospital has accelerated patient treatment and admission turnover through measures such as deploying manpower and expanding wards.

In addition, Huangshi Central Hospital and Xiaogan Central Hospital have also set up emergency medicine intensive care units and multidisciplinary teams to strengthen tour guidance to ensure that no matter which department the patient is admitted to, there will be a team of experts to conduct rounds. At present, there are more than 9,000 intensive care beds and more than 5,000 convertible intensive care beds in medical institutions above the secondary level in Hubei Province.



