Major League umpire sent to the hospital after being brutally hit by a Venezuelan pitch – EntornoInteligente

the umpire Larry Vanover was hospitalized during the night of Wednesday, April 12, after being hit in the head by a ball thrown from the infield to the plate during the game between the yankees of NY and the Guardians of Clevelandreported the US news agency Associated Press

Vanover, 67, was knocked down by the Venezuelan second baseman’s throw Andres Gimenez, who cut a shot from the outfield and threw for home plate.

The ball hit They are over on the left side of the head. The umpire was on the infield grass between second and the mound.

gimenez was visibly shaken and much of the crowd of 23,164 fans at Progressive Field emitted a stunned reaction when They are over was hit.

major league reported that They are over he was being evaluated for a head injury “and other potential medical issues. The estimated time for his return will be determined later.”

The head umpire, Chris Guccione, told a reporter that They are over had “a large bump” in your head. He was sent to a Cleveland clinic.

“They are going to do a shock test. He seemed coherent and knew more or less what was going on,” Guccione said. “But he had a glazed look. He will likely spend the rest of the night in the hospital.

“It was frightening. Very difficult to concentrate after watching a colleague take a hit. But they gave me new information and I thought ‘okay, boy, he’s in good hands’. So we move on.”

Vanover, who had thrown out Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the first inning after a controversial play, was knocked down by the throw from his feet. His cap flew off as he staggered across the field.”

Vanover got back to his feet without assistance and was seen by the Cleveland doctor before being escorted off the field. He has 29 years of experience in the majors as an umpire.

The game continued with a team of three umpires.

