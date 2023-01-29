The Ministry of Health presented the reform to the sector to the cabinet.

During the ministerial meeting held this weekend in Villa de Leyva, President Gustavo Petro defined with his ministerial team the priorities that will be addressed with the budget additions in 2023.

In this regard, the President issued the following statement:

At the Council of Ministers, held this Saturday and Sunday in Villa de Leyva (Boyacá), the Government Cabinet discussed the priorities of the 2023 budget addition.

– The indication given by President Gustavo Petro to his work team, in this sense, was to prioritize major reforms and programmatic issues that are transversal to the management of the ministries.

– On the budget addition table are the Agrarian Reform, infrastructure and free education, the Ministry of Equality, basic income for mothers who are heads of households, peasant roads and health prevention, among others.

– On the other hand, the presentation was made to the entire Cabinet of the health reform, headed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho.

– The discussion and analysis of the reform focused on the necessary guarantee of health as a fundamental right, the increase in access, the transition models towards a new system and the adoption of measures to improve life indicators, through of primary care.

– The National Government will define details and consensus to socialize the final text with citizens and the medical community and present it to the Congress of the Republic in extraordinary sessions.

Zonacero

