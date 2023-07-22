Major shipment of marijuana seized in Antioquia

The Antioquia authorities dealt a new blow to the finances of criminal groups dedicated to drug trafficking. A large shipment of marijuana was recently seized.

The drug was transported in a truck that apparently had left Valle del Cauca and was destined for a municipality in Antioquia. So far it is unknown if that was really the end point of the cargo or among the plans was to take it out of the country. The truck full of marijuana was intercepted on a tertiary road in the department. Although the authorities managed to find the vehicle, the driver escaped.

The seizure of the important shipment of marijuana in Antioquia was also confirmed by the mayor of Sonsón, Edwin Andrés Montes Henao. The local president assured that it was almost a ton of the drug that was found inside the intercepted vehicle.

“There were 950 kilos of marijuana. Unfortunately, whoever was driving the vehicle managed to flee,” said the mayor of Sonsón, the municipality where the seizure took place.

According to the first inquiries, the shipment was being taken to the Valle de San Nicolás municipality, in eastern Antioquia. Apparently, the tertiary route through which the criminals moved with the drug would be being used as a strategic corridor to transport illegal shipments.

Major Andrés León Suárez, commander of the Sonsón Police District, assured that the controls on this type of road, and especially on the one where the shipment was seized, have been strengthened because it was detected that criminal structures use this type of corridor to move drugs without being detected by the authorities.

Likewise, he stressed that with the seizure of the marijuana shipment, the finances of the structures were affected by at least 500 million pesos, which would be the value of the narcotic that remained in the hands of the corresponding authorities.

“With this operation we were able to affect the finances of the criminal structures that operate in the East. This drug had a value of approximately 500 million pesos,” said Commander León, quoted by the Blu Radio station.

The Antioquia authorities would already be carrying out the respective investigations to establish to which criminal structure the marijuana shipment belonged. In that area of ​​the country there is interference by the National Liberation Army (ELN), but also by other criminal groups such as “Los Chatas” and “Los Pamplona”.

The Police seized a shipment of cocaine on the Fusagasugá-Bogotá highway

A couple of weeks ago, the Traffic Police confirmed the seizure of more than a ton of cocaine at the Chusacá tollbooth, on the road that leads from Fusagasugá to Bogotá.

The seizure of the ton of hallucinogen occurred in the middle of a routine inspection of a truck with a shipment of food that had left the department of Cauca headed for Bogotá, where it is presumed that the drug would be delivered to micro-traffickers.

The director of the National Police, William Salamanca, confirmed that “1,070 kilos of cocaine were seized, thanks to the control work of our Transit Police uniforms. It was transported from the department of Cauca with the final destination of Bogotá”.

After the truck crossed the toll, the traffic agents requested a routine inspection. When they checked the potato sacks, they noticed the presence of some boxes in which there were several packets of cocaine hydrochloride. The man who was driving the vehicle was captured and placed at the disposal of the competent authorities for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics.

The Ministry of Defense reported that last year 671 tons of cocaine hydrochloride were seized in Colombia, the highest figure in the country since 2010, the year in which the registry began at the national level. with Infobae

