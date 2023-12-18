Major shipping companies MSC and CMA CGM are also avoiding the Red Sea after the threat of Yemen rebels

© Robin Fasseur

Shipping companies MSC and CMA CGM, some of the world‘s largest container carriers, will not sail through the Red Sea for the time being due to the threat of violence from Yemen’s Houthi rebels. It would be too unsafe to use that important shipping route.

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM

Another MSC ship was attacked on Friday. The passengers of the attacked ship, the MSC PALATIUM III, were unharmed. According to the shipping company, the ship was slightly damaged.

MSC therefore decided on Saturday to temporarily halt its ships. French shipping company CMA CGM announced the same later in the day. “The situation continues to deteriorate and security concerns are increasing,” the Marseille-based group said in a statement. “As such, we have decided to instruct all CMA CGM container ships in the area scheduled to transit the Red Sea to reach safe areas and suspend their journey in safe waters with immediate effect until further notice.”

MSC and CMA CGM are following the example of sector peers Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. Those large shipping companies also do not want to sail via the Red Sea for the time being. This means that ships from the companies have to detour for days. The shortest route from the Indian Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea runs via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal.

About 12 percent of all world trade passes through the Suez Canal, Marco Forgione, general manager of the Institute of Export & International Trade, told financial news agency Bloomberg. Problems along that route could “cause a domino effect of damage and disruption within supply chains.”