Major strike: Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony forego Sunday driving bans for trucks

Major strike: Saxony-Anhalt and Saxony forego Sunday driving bans for trucks

Collective bargaining dispute: Unions call for a major strike

The background is the nationwide warning strikes announced for Monday in the entire transport sector. The suspension of the driving ban should help to avoid supply bottlenecks.

The Verdi and EVG unions want to largely paralyze traffic throughout Germany. They justified their actions with a lack of progress in the respective collective bargaining rounds. “We have to realize that employers are still turning a blind eye to the needs of employees,” said EVG boss Martin Burkert.

The railway and transport union is aiming for an increase in wages of twelve percent, but at least 650 euros more on Monday – with a term of the collective agreement of twelve months. In addition, the EVG calls for an immediate statutory minimum wage as the basis on which the demands are based. Airports, shipping and the federal highway company are also affected by the industrial action on Monday.

Verdi negotiates for the approximately 2.5 million public sector employees at the federal and local governments. This also includes workers in local transport and at airports who want to stop working on Monday. The union demands 10.5 percent more, but at least 500 euros a month.

