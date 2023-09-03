Major US Airlines Suspend Flights to Havana as Demand for Travel to Cuba Dwindles

JetBlue, Delta, United, and American Airlines have announced a series of flight cancellations from the United States to Havana and other Cuban destinations. This comes as a result of the lack of sustainability of their services and the depressed demand for flights to Cuba.

Last week, JetBlue made headlines by announcing the suspension of all its flights from the United States to Havana, effective from mid-September. The airline had been operating 20 weekly frequencies, mainly from Fort Lauderdale. According to Aviacionline, a specialized aviation magazine, JetBlue’s recession period for flights to Cuba is expected to last for three years. Furthermore, other major carriers including Delta Airlines and United are said to be joining the wave of cancellations this year, particularly on flights to Havana’s “José Martí” Airport.

Delta Airlines has already filed for an inactivity exemption with the United States Department of Transportation (DoT), seeking to temporarily halt its flights from Atlanta to Havana during the summer. Now, it has requested further suspensions from the end of October to March 2024, but plans to recover those routes from Atlanta. Despite the current low demand, Delta remains optimistic that the situation will improve by the end of this year and the beginning of 2024. They are hopeful that Cuban-American travelers will choose to spend special occasions with their families and friends on the island.

In addition to Delta, JetBlue, and United, American Airlines, which operates the most connections from Miami to Cuba, has also announced a reduction in its flights. Starting from the beginning of September, the number of daily flights from Miami to Santa Clara, an important airport for Cuban-Americans, will be decreased. Previously, American Airlines was operating two daily connections between Miami and Santa Clara, but this will now be reduced to just one daily flight.

The airlines have cited economic reasons for these flight cancellations and reductions. With the lack of sustainability and depressed demand in mind, these carriers are making strategic adjustments to their flight schedules. While the current situation may seem discouraging for travel to Cuba, there is hope that the industry will see a revival in the coming years.