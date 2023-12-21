Majorities rejected modification of the Valledupar POT in an open town hall

The majority of the 26 speakers registered in the open town hall rejected the draft agreement 017 that proposes the exceptional modification of urban planning regulations of the Territorial Planning Plan (POT) of Valledupar presented by the Planning Advisory Office in the Municipal Council.

EL PILÓN compiled the main arguments that the participants presented this Wednesday in the Julio Villazón Baquero auditorium of the Popular University of Cesar.

With the venue at half capacity and with 12 of 19 councilors, the open town hall begins at this time for the analysis and study of the draft agreement through which the Exceptional Modification of the Urban Planning Standards of the POT of Valledupar will be adopted. And the other councilors? pic.twitter.com/NPnX51in5P — Cesar Environmental Forum (@CesarForo) December 20, 2023

OVERSIGHT

The first was Alberto Gutierrez, coordinator of the citizen oversight of the partial review and exceptional modification contract executed by the University of Magdalena, who explained three reasons for his opposition.

According to Gutiérrez, the administration did not comply with the article 25 of Law 388 of 1997which establishes that the POT project as a consolidated document, after completing the democratic and inter-institutional consultation stage, will be presented by the mayor to the Council within the next 30 days upon receipt of the concept of Territorial Planning Council.

“We found that the Territorial Planning Council issued a concept on December 14 and the agreement 015 of 2023 was presented on November 22, that is, 23 days before,” said the architect.

THE PROJECT WOULD HAVE BEEN PRESENTED INCOMPLETE

Although the current project under discussion is 017, the former Council candidate Jesus Perpignan He explained in turn that the administration first presented project 015, but, according to a document that he projected in the session, the vice chancellor of the University, Juan Rogelio Linero, made a warning “where he says that he is concerned that as of November 29, it is still “They did not have the minutes of agreement to continue with the process.”

Thus, Perpiñán showed that “the document was passed to the Council in full without having provided the minutes of consultation and without having the concept of the Territorial Planning Council and citizen consultation”, for which reason, the corporation later issued Resolution 058 where you changed the project number to 017 in a new document.

THE REVIEW CONTRACT HAD NO INTERVENTION

The second reason given by Gutiérrez is that the contract for $3 billion with the University there was no intervention, “despite the fact that it covers issues that are not the recurring management of municipal officials, which opens a wide margin of doubt in the modification of the POT.”

The observer added that he was “powerfully struck by the fact that of the $3 billion contract, 45% covers detailed risk and climate change studies whose results were not compared with experts or with the National Disaster Risk Management Unit.”

RELATIONSHIP WITH THE ENVIRONMENTAL COMPONENT

On behalf of the Cesar Environmental Forum, Eudis de León, He described the importance of the rigor of these studies in that “the city must be prepared for climate change.”

The young man also objected to the motivation for the modification: “While it is true that it was promoted to include the study of the boundary of the Guatapurí River, the POMCA and the expansion of the reserve area of ​​the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Natural Park, these components were not included.” “They changed substantially and there are still many questions about the ecological structure of Valledupar.”

Together with colleagues from environmental struggles today we were participating in the Open Town Hall convened by the @ConcejoVpar. We are concerned about the institutional weakness and the lack of interest in including citizen sentiment regarding territorial planning. pic.twitter.com/pnAS04wy0Z — Cesar Environmental Forum (@CesarForo) December 20, 2023

Lawyer Carlos Andrés Áñez agreed on the need for the audit, “to measure the quality of the aforementioned studies, which should have been carried out by an organization chosen through a merit contest.”

Añez questioned the nature of this modification which, according to him, is not established within exceptionality.

CONTROVERSY OVER INCORPORATION TO URBAN LAND

The third disagreement of the oversight, in the words of Alberto Gutiérrez, deals with the “express incorporation into urban land of 155 hectares through regulations that are no longer valid because the National Development Plan 2022-2026 eliminated article 91 of Law 1753 of 2015, which allowed until 2020 to incorporate into the urban perimeter, properties located on rural, suburban and urban expansion lands.”

Current expansion lands (Agreement 011 of 2015) and expansion lands proposed by the exceptional modification of urban planning regulations (Menu).

/PHOTO: VALLEDUPAR MAYOR’S OFFICE.

The observer concluded with an accusation against the mayor and the corporations: “We understand the effort, it is a business of $300 million pesos that does not solve anything for us vallenatos.”

THE PERSONNEL ALSO REJECTED THE PROJECT

He representative of Valledupar, Silvio Cuello Chinchilla, He also expressed an alleged violation of the procedure for the approval of the POT for all the reasons previously expressed by the speakers, but especially due to the lack of consultation with the Vallenata citizens.

“The Ombudsman, through a letter dated November 20, requested from the head of the Planning Advisory Office the schedule for disseminating to the community the results obtained from the meetings for which no response has been obtained,” Cuello stated.

The representative of the Public Ministry added that there are few answers he has obtained regarding the process, and recommended to the Council “the suspension of the study and approval of the project due to the arguments outlined,” and that the modification of the POT be considered for the next four-year period.

COMMUNITY LEADERS SURE THAT THEY WERE NOT TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT

Aníbal Barrosdelegate of the Community Action Board (JAC) of the Villa Taxi neighborhood and president of the League of Public Services Users, stated: “We do not know the products, we were not taken into account in this process.”

The community leader asked: “What are the economic destinations of the areas of urban expansion? And what is the justification for making the expansion?”

“If these questions are not clear today, we must wait for the answers, we ask that they be socialized,” he requested.

Mayerli Camelo, representative of the Community Action Board of the Chiriquí neighborhood, said that he views the modification to the POT with concern “because it did not take into account the community members, human rights defenders, nor the LGBTI population and the popular bases.”

Camelo criticized that the inhabitants of Los Guasimales, Bello Horizonte and Tierra Prometida did not participate either, taking into account that the city’s planning also has to do with these sectors. “And what would happen to the housing estates of the victims of the armed conflict?” he asked.

PUBLIC SPACE

The former candidate for Mayor of Valledupar Ricardo Vives He stated that the project was also not informed through billboards in rural and urban areas. Furthermore, he described the contract as “Leonine and illegal”.

The young man Alfredo Quintero García He referred to the reduction of the space index from 25 to 20%: “When you see these modifications, you ask yourself, do we want to move forward or backward as a city?” “This modification is going backwards.”

UNANIMOUS VOICE

The speakers Willintong April; Mara Nieto Alberto Bohorquez y Yaneth Silva Morón, councilors of commune 2; Luz Urbina, councilor of commune 1; as well as representatives of neighborhoods such as El Carmen held a similar speech against the proposal, asserting that the agreements with the Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cesar, Corpocesar, and the Metropolitan Area of ​​Valledupar were not socialized.

In addition, they demanded to know what the plan is so that residents who live in areas that intend to change to commercial land are not affected by increases in home public services.

“We say no to the approval of the POT because it is being done in a titanic race without taking into account democratic mechanisms. There is a flagrant violation of the Political Constitution. Dear councillors, if you approve this POT, it could have repercussions that the people can collect at the polls,” he said. Manuel Pacheco, president of the JAC Villa del Rosario.

CAMACOL

Hernán Felipe Araújo, manager of the Colombian Chamber of Construction -Camacol- in Cesar, He was one of the guests at the venue. Araújo stated that he finds it reasonable to lower urban planning charges from 30 to 20% for the construction of housing of priority interest as proposed by the project due to the declines that the construction sector has had.

However, the manager also questioned the municipality’s actions on its own land: “Does the municipality know its transfer areas? “They are always doing the inventory, I don’t know if they did it, the municipality is not responsible.”

PLANNING

The last to speak was Armando Fontalvo, head of the Planning Office, who refuted, with images of evidence, which have not been carried out by the working groups with different sectors of the Vallenata population.

Fontalvo reiterated that the majority nature of the POT modification is environmental, but noted that they were not able to make decisions about the municipality’s wetlands.

The other questions asked by the speakers will be answered in the terms established by law, explained the official and the Council’s board of directors. It is necessary to mention that around 7 speakers did not show up.

