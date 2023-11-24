Majority against easing the debt brake

According to a survey, after the Karlsruhe budget verdict, the majority of the population wants to maintain the debt brake in its current form. 61 percent of those surveyed were against easing the restrictions, according to a representative survey by the elections research group for the ZDF “Politbarometer”, which was published on Friday. 35 percent wanted to loosen the debt brake, 4 percent answered “don’t know”.

