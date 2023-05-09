Majority of the opposition decides today the fate of Guillermo Lasso – Diario La Hora

DECISION. The fate of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, is in the hands of five political sectors of Parliament.

With a simple majority (70 votes) the opposition wants the process against the President of the Republic to continue.

The political struggle between the Executive and an opposition majority continues in the National Assembly. where this week the trial against the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, which began on March 16, will be defined.

In a plenary session called for 10:45 this Tuesday, May 9, 2023, by Virgilio Saquicela, president of the Assembly, the opposition majority (UNES, PSC, ID dissidents, Pachakutik and some independents) will need 70 votes to approve a resolution that allows the interpellation of the president to go ahead.

“This establishes the law,” said Virgilio Saquicela at a press conference, referring to article 142 of the Organic Law of the Legislative Function (LOFL), which states that “if the specialized commissions do not reach the required vote in the processing of bills and control procedures, once the legal term expires, these will be brought to the attention of the Plenary of the Assembly. To approve the resolution, a simple majority is required: the favorable vote of half plus one of those present at the session”.

Saquicela invoked this article to support his thesis that the report of the Oversight Commission that could not be approved due to lack of votes, is a draft that lacks value and legal effect.

the postures

Opponents are even willing not to accept the binding pronouncement of the State Attorney General’s Office (PGE), which determined that the process of auditing the president can only come from a report that recommends or not the impeachment in plenary.

“No consultation was made to the Attorney General,” said Mireya Pazmiño (expelled from Pachakutik), one of Lasso’s accusers.

But Juan Fernando Flores (head of the CREO bloc) questions that position. He recalled that the Prosecutor’s ruling is mandatory. He did not rule out that the intention of the opposition is linked to supposed negotiations for the re-election of Virgilio Saquicela to the presidency of the Assembly on Sunday, May 14.

With this, are they seeking to guarantee the votes of May 14, so that some continue sitting in the chair? This must be answered by the assembly members of the bench of the Union for Hope (UNES), of the Social Christian Party (PSC) “but especially the President of the Assembly,” warned Flores. (SC)

The times for the trial, according to the Law

If the resolution is approved this Tuesday (it is likely that they will gather 70 votes) so that the trial of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, continues, only from that moment will the deadlines established in article 92 of the Law of the Legislative Function run :

1 According to article 92 of the LOFL, Virgilio Saquicela will arrange, through the General Secretariat of the Assembly, the dissemination of the report (motion to be approved on Tuesday in plenary).

2 After 48 hours after the dissemination of the report, the head of Parliament, in within five days it must be included in the agenda for the knowledge of the Assembly Plenary to, if applicable, accept or not the recommendation not to proceed to prosecution, or proceed or not to censure and dismissal.

3 The President of the Assembly will require the assembly members who started the process, the list of two legislators who will carry out the interpellation.

4 This decision must be communicated to the President of the Republic.

5 Article 93 of the LOFL provides that on the date determined for the Plenary to hear the report, the interpellants will develop the accusation for a period of two hours.based on the evidence requested and acted within the respective evidentiary period.

6 Then, the politically prosecuted, within a maximum period of three hours He will present his defense arguments before the Plenary of the Assembly on the accusations imputed against him, based on the evidence requested and acted on. Then, each part will be able to replicate for a maximum time of one hour.

7 After the intervention of the President of the Republic, he will withdraw from the Plenary, and the head of the Assembly will declare the debate open, in which all the assembly members and present their reasoning for a maximum time of ten minuteswithout the right to reply.

8 Article 94 of the LOFL also mentions that, within five days of the conclusion of the debate indicated in article 93, the President of the Assembly convene a plenary session in order to resolve reasonedly, without debate, based on the exculpatory evidence presented by the President of the Republic.

9 Article 95 of the same law states that for the approval of the motion of no confidence in the President of the Republic, the favorable vote of the majority will be required. of the members of the Assembly (92 votes), in which case the dismissal will proceed.

10 If indications of criminal responsibility are derived from the censorship, it will be arranged for the matter to be brought to the attention of the competent authority.

11 If the motion of censure is not approved, the application will be filed.

12 In no case may it be returned to propose impeachment for the same facts.

Entre UNES y el PSC suman 60 votos (47, y 13, respectivamente); los 10 votos restantes se completarán con las disidencias de la ID y Pachakutik.