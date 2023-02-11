Plum blossoms are quietly blooming in major parks and scenic spots in Changsha, and here is a map of flower viewing for you

Hurry up and invite relatives and friends to enjoy the good time of “Plum” on the weekend

▲On February 8th, plum blossoms were in full bloom in Juzizhou Plum Garden.Photo by Wang Ping

The provincial botanical garden is a good season for plum appreciation.Photo by Liu Guixiang

“February spring breeze is like scissors”. After the beginning of spring, continuous spring rain moistens the fertile soil, and plum blossoms quietly bloom in various parks and scenic spots in Changsha. On February 10th, the reporter will take you to see some of the most worthwhile scenic spots in Changsha.

■Text/Video Huasheng Online omni-media trainee reporter Zeng Guanlin intern Song Kecheng

【yuelu Mountain】

The plum blossom season lasts until mid-March

The plum blossoms of Yuelu Mountain bloom in the remote Wanjing Garden. There is less noise of tourists here, and more of a quiet fragrance of flowers. Walking in the garden, the plum blossoms are scattered, and the greenery is dotted with pink and white.

“Plum blossoms first bloom and then grow leaves. When the temperature is below 5 degrees Celsius, the plum blossoms can meet the flowering conditions.” On February 10, Li, the chief of landscaping in Lushan Scenic Area, introduced that the plum blossoms on Yuelu Mountain will last for a long time. From February to mid-March, citizens can come to climb mountains, enjoy flowers, listen to the rain, and appreciate the beauty of Yuelu Mountain.

【Orange Island】

More than 700 plants of more than 10 varieties can be called “Plum Appreciation Resort”

When spring comes, forests flourish, flowers bloom in plum gardens, and a piece of bright colors first appears on Juzizhou.

It is reported that there are more than 700 kinds of plum blossoms planted in Juzhou Plum Garden, and there are more than 10 varieties for tourists to watch, including red plum, Youlong plum, Yang Guifei, cinnabar, wintersweet, green calyx, etc., which can be called “plum appreciation” in Changsha. resort”.

Deep into the plum garden, the dark fragrance is tangy, and the faint plum fragrance in the rain is more charming. At night, the plum blossoms shimmer under the street lamps, creating a unique sense of atmosphere.

【Provincial Botanical Garden】

Walking in the plum garden, surrounded by petals all the way

Budding is waiting to be released, all the way to welcome the spring. On the way from the Provincial Botanical Garden to the Plum Garden, you will be greeted by the bank of plum blossoms. Walking from the north gate along the cherry blossom lake to the Plum Garden, the plum trees that are about to open and closed are the first to come into view, with some green buds anxiously looking for spring.

Moving on, the delicate fragrance penetrates into the nostrils, and the budding plum trees and the blooming plum blossoms are intertwined. The more you go in, the more plum blossoms, and you are gradually surrounded by stretched petals along the way. There are also some white plums scattered in the garden, which are more elegant among the pink and tender.

“The Plum Garden District on cloudy and rainy days is beautiful like mist and rain entering the south of the Yangtze River. On sunny days, it will be more fresh and natural, very romantic. I will come to appreciate it every year, and the feeling is different every year.” Ms. Wu, a photographer, said, “I hope there will be a sunny day in the near future. , to take a different view.”

【Yanghu Wetland Park】

Plum Blossom Tunnel Comes into Painting

One forest and one tower, poetic and picturesque. The plum blossoms under the Bailu Pagoda in Yanghu Wetland Park are stretching vigorously on the branches, and the petals are connected and blended together, forming a tunnel of plum blossoms. In the mist and rain, it complements the Bailu Pagoda, attracting tourists to stop and watch.

“At this time of year, I come here to admire the plum blossoms and relax. Walking into this plum blossom tunnel is like walking into a painting.” Mr. Zhang, a nearby resident, said.

【Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences】

White plums like snow, deep in the garden

The petals are one after another, fairy-like and dreamy. The Hunan Academy of Agricultural Sciences alone gathered white plums into a forest and hidden them in the garden. Passing through the path, the plum blossoms in front of me immediately changed their hues, patches of pure white hung all over the branches and scattered on the ground, like a snow scene reappearing in front of my eyes, in the snowy forest, different peaches and plums mixed with fragrant dust.

Ms. Liu, a staff member, told reporters: “Although the plum blossoms in the courtyard are hidden very deep, many people still come to check in, and some of them are specially dressed in Hanfu to take pictures. Standing in the group of white plum blossoms is like walking out of a painting. ”

In the early spring, the rain in Changsha is unpredictable. Remember to prepare an umbrella when you go out to admire the plum blossoms.