Home News Make every effort to create a safe and stable forestry development environment
News

Make every effort to create a safe and stable forestry development environment

by admin
Make every effort to create a safe and stable forestry development environment

On September 26, a teleconference on land greening, forest fire prevention, pine wood nematode disease prevention and control, and wetland migratory bird protection work was held in the province. Vice Governor Chen Xiaoping attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Chen Xiaoping pointed out that in the past year, all relevant departments in various regions took the initiative to take the initiative and acted actively, and successfully promoted the four tasks of forestry, and achieved hard-won results. In the next step, we must focus on building a “new pattern” of land greening, do our best to protect ancient and famous trees, and manage and protect seedlings and flowers, steadily promote land greening actions, continuously improve forest quality, and vigorously develop green and enriching industries; we must focus on building forests Fire prevention “safety wall”, consolidate fire prevention responsibility layer by layer, comprehensively strengthen fire source management and control, and continuously improve prevention and control capabilities; we must focus on winning the “tough battle” in the prevention and control of pine wood nematode disease, accurately identify the bottom line, accurately implement policies and optimize results, and carefully Supervision to ensure quality; we must focus on being the “guardian” of wetland migratory birds, formulate plans in advance, strengthen patrol monitoring, strengthen investigation and crackdown, and do a good job of publicity and guidance.

Chen Xiaoping emphasized that all relevant departments in various regions should further unify their thinking and gather their strength, and do a solid job in four tasks of land greening, forest fire prevention, pine wood nematode disease prevention and control, and wetland migratory bird protection, and make every effort to create a safe and stable forestry development environment. Jiangxi made new and greater contributions and welcomed the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results. (Yin Qihui)

See also  Genoa, the Circolo Tunnel: "We are open to women, but no one has ever asked to be a member"

(Editors: Qiu Ye, Mao Siyuan)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

Syracuse, a fourteen year old on a scooter...

New weather alert on Fvg: thunderstorms and heavy...

Jing Junhai, Secretary of the Jilin Provincial Party...

Thirty-five cameras to check the streets of Fonzaso

Shen Deyong, Vice President of the Supreme Court...

Dear-prices, all the measures of the Dl Aid-bis...

The thing comes back to life – International

The 36th meeting of the Standing Committee of...

Caluso, the residents pay the traffic damages to...

Latina, the center-right councilors resign, the mayor Coletta...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy