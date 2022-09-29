On September 26, a teleconference on land greening, forest fire prevention, pine wood nematode disease prevention and control, and wetland migratory bird protection work was held in the province. Vice Governor Chen Xiaoping attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Chen Xiaoping pointed out that in the past year, all relevant departments in various regions took the initiative to take the initiative and acted actively, and successfully promoted the four tasks of forestry, and achieved hard-won results. In the next step, we must focus on building a “new pattern” of land greening, do our best to protect ancient and famous trees, and manage and protect seedlings and flowers, steadily promote land greening actions, continuously improve forest quality, and vigorously develop green and enriching industries; we must focus on building forests Fire prevention “safety wall”, consolidate fire prevention responsibility layer by layer, comprehensively strengthen fire source management and control, and continuously improve prevention and control capabilities; we must focus on winning the “tough battle” in the prevention and control of pine wood nematode disease, accurately identify the bottom line, accurately implement policies and optimize results, and carefully Supervision to ensure quality; we must focus on being the “guardian” of wetland migratory birds, formulate plans in advance, strengthen patrol monitoring, strengthen investigation and crackdown, and do a good job of publicity and guidance.

Chen Xiaoping emphasized that all relevant departments in various regions should further unify their thinking and gather their strength, and do a solid job in four tasks of land greening, forest fire prevention, pine wood nematode disease prevention and control, and wetland migratory bird protection, and make every effort to create a safe and stable forestry development environment. Jiangxi made new and greater contributions and welcomed the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with excellent results. (Yin Qihui)

(Editors: Qiu Ye, Mao Siyuan)

