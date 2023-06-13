Make every effort to do a good job in this article of modern energy economy

“Promoting the transformation and upgrading of the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and making the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger are the top priorities of Inner Mongolia’s development.” “It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of the energy industry and do a good job in the article of modern energy economy. “”It is necessary to give full play to the advantages of strategic resources, strengthen the protective development, high-quality utilization, and standardized management of strategic resources, strengthen the in-situ deep processing of energy resources, and develop the strategic resource industry well.”… In recent days, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s The earnest entrustment pointed out the direction for the energy work in Inner Mongolia, which aroused strong repercussions among the cadres and masses in the whole region.

Everyone expressed that they must conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, closely focus on the article of doing a good job in modern energy economy, firmly base on the strategic positioning of building a national important energy and strategic resource base, unswervingly promote the energy revolution, optimize Adjust the structure of the energy industry, and demonstrate greater responsibility and greater achievements in order to firmly and securely stabilize the country’s energy “rice bowl”.

Adhere to ecological priority and green development to fully promote green and low-carbon transformation

On the afternoon of June 7, the General Secretary visited the Central Industrial Park and listened to briefings on the development of new energy and new material industries in Inner Mongolia, the promotion of industrial structure optimization and adjustment, and the promotion of green and low-carbon development.

Adhering to green development is the only way to go. Promoting the transformation and upgrading of the traditional energy industry, vigorously developing green energy, and making the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger are the top priorities for the development of Inner Mongolia. In this regard, Inner Mongolia has a clear direction, the right path, and a bright future. It has great achievements and a bright future. Yu Haiyu, director of the Energy Bureau of the autonomous region, kept these words of the general secretary firmly in his mind.

Yu Haiyu said: “In the exhibition hall of the Central Industrial Park, I reported to the general secretary the development of new energy in Inner Mongolia. Through the communication with the general secretary, I can personally feel that the general secretary is very concerned about Inner Mongolia and has high hopes for the development of the energy industry in Inner Mongolia. .”

On June 10, the Autonomous Region Energy Bureau held a region-wide energy system work conference. In accordance with the spirit of the Standing Committee of the Autonomous Region Party Committee, it communicated, studied and implemented the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia and the key points in strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the “Three Norths” The spirit of the important speech at the symposium on ecological engineering construction. The meeting emphasized that studying, propagating and implementing the important instructions and important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping is the top priority and the primary political task of the whole region at present. The energy system of the whole region must conscientiously organize the communication and study, and organize the majority of party members and cadres to study carefully and practice hard. , with a more pragmatic style and more high-spirited work enthusiasm, plan and promote the construction of major energy projects, promote the high-quality development of traditional energy and new energy, and make the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger.

“We will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, and in accordance with the deployment requirements of the autonomous region’s party committee and government, adhere to ecological priority, optimize the layout, coordinate the high-quality development of traditional energy and new energy, and systematically plan modern energy storage in terms of coal, electricity, oil, gas, wind, wind and hydrogen storage. The article on energy economy will make the country’s important energy base bigger and stronger, and build new achievements for the country to firmly put the energy rice bowl in its own hands.” Yu Haiyu said.

In the past few days, the spirit of the important instructions and important speeches made by the general secretary when he inspected Inner Mongolia has aroused strong repercussions among party members and cadres of the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region. Gao Bo, deputy director of the Industrial Development Division of the Development and Reform Commission of the Autonomous Region, said: “The modern coal chemical industry is an important link in the extended development of the energy industry in Inner Mongolia. The green development of the modern coal chemical industry is of great significance to the green development of the entire energy industry. We must focus on key technologies Continue to strengthen research on tackling key problems, optimizing product structure, low-carbon green development, and strengthening safeguard measures, and strive to promote the comprehensive green development of the modern coal chemical industry in Inner Mongolia, making new contributions to fully implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions and requirements for Inner Mongolia and ensuring national energy security. greater strength.”

After listening to the general secretary’s speech, Xu Min, deputy director of the Energy Bureau of the Xilin Gol League, was very excited: “The important instructions of the general secretary on energy work have pointed out the direction for our alliance to promote the high-quality development of the energy economy, and have further inspired the energy system of the alliance to follow the waves. With the self-consciousness and courage to start again, we will strive to promote the construction of an important national energy base, strive to make new progress, create new achievements, and write a new chapter. In the future, we will explore new paths for carbon neutrality at the peak of carbon in multiple dimensions and levels. Promote the overall optimization of the energy structure and industrial structure and the fundamental transformation of the development model, unswervingly follow the path of ecological priority and green development, and make every effort to do a good job in the article of modern energy economy.”

Accelerate the construction of the whole industry chain of new energy and make every effort to create a new engine of economic growth

Inner Mongolia is rich in wind energy and solar energy resources and is one of the country’s important clean energy development bases. The technologically exploitable capacity of wind energy resources is 1.46 billion kilowatts, accounting for about 57% of the country’s total; the technologically exploitable capacity of solar energy resources is 9.4 billion kilowatts, accounting for about 21% of the country’s total. To develop the new energy industry, Inner Mongolia has unique advantages in resources.

How to truly transform resource advantages into market competitive advantages and economic development advantages? General Secretary Xi Jinping remembers this and is concerned about it – “we must give full play to the advantages of the energy industry and do a good job in the article of modern energy economy.”

Earnest entrustment is as important as a thousand junctures; earnest care is inspiring.

Wang Hongwei, director of the Alxa League Energy Bureau, said: “As an energy development department, we always adhere to the concept that green development is the only way to promote the transformation and upgrading of the traditional energy industry, and use Alxa’s unique scenery resources to vigorously develop green energy. Make due contributions to the country’s important energy and strategic resource bases.”

Tian Xueming, member of the Standing Committee of the Alxa Left Banner Committee and deputy head of the banner, said: “We will always keep in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s instructions, unify our thoughts and actions into the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and aim to build a 10 million-kilowatt base, and go all out to promote The Huadian Tengger New Energy Large Base Project continuously improves the power grid collection and transmission support capabilities, strengthens resource complementarity, consumption cooperation and industrial integration with high-energy-consuming industrial parks in surrounding areas, with a new spirit and a higher Develop quality and efficiency, and promote the high-quality development of Alxa Left Banner’s energy economy.”

Xu Min said that the Xilin Gol League will rely on the advantages of wind and solar resources, insist on large-scale and high-proportion development of new energy, and strive to increase the installed capacity of new energy to more than 25 million kilowatts by 2025. “Strive for the alliance’s new energy power generation to exceed thermal power generation by 2027, and take the lead in achieving the goal of ‘two excesses’ in the region, becoming a veritable ‘Green Power Three Gorges’. At the same time, focus on the four key industrial chains of ‘window and hydrogen storage’, Promote the coordinated development of new energy development, equipment manufacturing, operation and maintenance services, etc., and promote the transformation of the new energy industry from a single generation and sale of electricity to the development of the entire industry chain.”

As a national modern coal chemical industry demonstration zone and one of the first batch of national industrial transformation and upgrading demonstration zones, Ordos City focuses on “double carbon” for the new energy industry to “open up the frontiers and open up new ground”—promoting wind power, photovoltaics, energy storage, hydrogen energy and A series of policies and measures for the development of the new energy equipment industry; planning large-scale wind power photovoltaic base projects in deserts, Gobi, and desert areas; taking the lead in implementing a number of markets such as integration of source, network, load and storage, green power supply in industrial parks, and integration of wind and solar hydrogen production grid-connected new energy projects. Through a series of measures such as focusing on pilot projects, planning, and implementation, the high-quality development of new energy in Ordos City has a strong momentum, laying a solid foundation for the green and low-carbon development of the industrial economy.

“While we are focusing on the development and construction of new energy, we are also doing our best to focus on the transformation and upgrading of the manufacturing industry. With the goal of ‘three fours’, based on advantageous industries, and focusing on the entire industrial chain of ‘window hydrogen storage vehicles’, we will deepen Carrying out the action of extending the chain, supplementing the chain and strengthening the chain has basically realized the integration of the whole new energy industry, and has taken a key step from scratch, from zero to whole.” said Su Yalatu, deputy director of the Ordos City Development and Reform Commission.

Deploying the innovation chain around the industrial chain Deploying the industrial chain around the innovation chain

Innovation is the first driving force leading development, and it is also an important breakthrough to promote energy transformation. General Secretary Xi Jinping has always placed innovation at the core of the country’s overall development, attached great importance to technological innovation, and put forward a series of new ideas, new conclusions, and new requirements.

During the two sessions of the country in 2018, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when participating in the deliberation of the Inner Mongolia delegation that the article on modern energy economy should be done well, keep up with the new trend of the world‘s energy technology revolution, extend the industrial chain, and improve the comprehensive utilization efficiency of energy resources.

Recently, when inspecting the Central Industrial Park, the General Secretary once again emphasized: “Now, we must rely on high-level technology to be self-reliant and build a new development pattern to overcome technological difficulties.”

This has pointed out the way forward for Inner Mongolia to drive the high-quality development of the energy industry with technological innovation.

Qu Yedong, deputy secretary and general manager of the North China Rare Earth Party Committee, said: “We must keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, consciously shoulder the mission of developing and expanding China‘s rare earth industry chain and building a high-quality rare earth ecosystem, adhere to the high-end technology route, and promote the upgrading of intelligent equipment. , implement green industrial transformation; make good use of the company’s existing Baiyun Obo rare earth resource research and comprehensive utilization of national key laboratories and other national scientific research and innovation platforms, and continue to strengthen joint innovation with top experts from the ‘two institutes’ and major scientific research institutes , make continuous efforts in the basic theoretical research of rare earths and original core technologies, and strive to build the “source” of national rare earth original technology; promote the downstream extension of the rare earth industry chain and the high-end climb of the value chain, enhance the competitive advantage of the whole industry chain of rare earths, and allocate resources as soon as possible The advantages are transformed into scientific research advantages, industrial advantages, economic advantages and strategic advantages, and continuously improve the resilience and safety level of the rare earth industry chain, helping China move from a ‘rare earth power’ to a ‘rare earth power’.”

“After listening to General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the development of green energy in the autonomous region, we are greatly encouraged. We have made clearer the direction of our efforts and strengthened our confidence in development.” Li Wei, head of Envision North Technology Co., Ltd., is full of enthusiasm. The first driving force for development is closely linked to the new energy industry chain deployment innovation chain, focusing on the implementation of a number of key technology research projects in the new energy field. We will conscientiously implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and fully promote the autonomous region in new energy systems, storage Innovative demonstrations in energy applications, green power hydrogen production, and zero-carbon green power parks will continue to transform the autonomous region’s green resource advantages into green industry advantages, and make greater contributions to the autonomous region’s construction of national important energy and strategic resource bases.”

Deploy the innovation chain around the industrial chain, and lay out the industrial chain around the innovation chain. Right now, Inner Mongolia is actively playing the role of scientific and technological innovation as the first driving force for energy development, seeking power from innovation, seeking the future with innovation, and striving to create a new situation of low-carbon energy transformation and high-quality development. (Reporter Kang Lina, Liu Hongzhang, Cai Dongmei, Wang Yuzhuo, Bayes Gulen, Li Yongtao)

(Editors in charge: Zhang Xuedong, Liu Ze)

